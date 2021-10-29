T20 World Cup 2021: Selectors wanted to send Hardik Pandya back but MS Dhoni backed him - Report

Hardik Pandya didn't bowl in the second leg of the IPL 2021 in the UAE and the mystery around his fitness has been a major concern.

It was a snowballing effect after India's loss to Pakistan in their opening game as from the team selection to the captaincy of Virat Kohli to the fitness of Hardik Pandya and his place in the playing XI, everything was questioned. Many felt that if Hardik Pandya isn't bowling, he should make way for a proper batter, who is in form.

Now a recent report in The Times of India suggests that selectors wanted to send back Hardik Pandya to India since he didn't bowl in the second half of the IPL, however, the mentor for Team India for the T20 World Cup, MS Dhoni vouched for his finishing skills and he stayed back.

"The truth is that the selectors wanted to send him back to India after he didn't bowl in the IPL, but MS Dhoni (appointed Team India mentor) vouched for his finishing skills," a source was quoted as saying by TOI.

"The whole mystery around his fitness has been going on for the last six months. You're now saying that he has a shoulder injury. In the bargain, you aren't giving a chance to a fit guy. You're playing an unfit guy who isn't useful to the team. It's not right. Because of him, you're neglecting other fit guys who have been performing well,” the source added.

Legendary Indian batter Sunil Gavaskar suggested that Ishan Kishan should come into the team in Pandya's place while many others have made Shardul Thakur's case to play in the XI.

India will face New Zealand on Sunday, October 31 hoping for their first win. The official handle of BCCI on Thursday posted pictures of Pandya bowling in the nets but the question still remains whether he will be able to bowl in the high-intensity of the match.