T20 World Cup 2021: Selectors wanted to send Hardik Pandya back but MS Dhoni backed him - Report

Headlines

Jawan box office collection day 2: Shah Rukh Khan-starrer is third Hindi film to earn Rs 100 crore in India in two days

Morocco earthquake: Powerful 6.8 magnitude earthquake strikes Morocco, at least 296 killed

N Chandrababu Naidu, former Andhra Pradesh CM and TDP chief, arrested by CID

IMD weather update: Rain lashes parts of Delhi-NCR on Day 1 of G20 summit, check date-wise forecast here

Ranbir Kapoor, Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal to have its teaser released on this day: Report

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Blood Cancer Awareness Month 2023: 5 types of blood cancer you should know

G20 Summit: US reaffirms support for India as permanent member of UN Security Council during bilateral meeting

Asia Cup 2023: Drama and controversy unfold in Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka clash

Indian films that have earned Rs 100 crore on opening day

10 benefits of eating peanuts daily (Mumfali)

Bowlers who have scored century in ODI

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral photos of the day: Vijay Varma, Babil Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat look stylish in their outfits

Kangana Ranaut attends sister-in-law Ritu Ranaut's baby shower, dances with family

In pics: Shehnaaz Gill raises the temperature in sexy backless bodycon dress at Thank You For Coming trailer launch

G20 Summit: UK PM Rishi Sunak Condemns Khalistan Extremism After Landing In India

G20 Summit: Joe Biden lands in India for 1st time after becoming President; receives grand welcome

VK Singh to welcome Biden, Ashwini Choubey to Sunak; List of Ministers who will receive G20 leaders

Jawan box office collection day 2: Shah Rukh Khan-starrer is third Hindi film to earn Rs 100 crore in India in two days

Ranbir Kapoor, Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal to have its teaser released on this day: Report

Kartik Aaryan, Shraddha Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao attend special screening of Bejoy Nambiar's Kaala

HomeCricket

Cricket

T20 World Cup 2021: Selectors wanted to send Hardik Pandya back but MS Dhoni backed him - Report

Hardik Pandya didn't bowl in the second leg of the IPL 2021 in the UAE and the mystery around his fitness has been a major concern.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 29, 2021, 03:30 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

It was a snowballing effect after India's loss to Pakistan in their opening game as from the team selection to the captaincy of Virat Kohli to the fitness of Hardik Pandya and his place in the playing XI, everything was questioned. Many felt that if Hardik Pandya isn't bowling, he should make way for a proper batter, who is in form.

Now a recent report in The Times of India suggests that selectors wanted to send back Hardik Pandya to India since he didn't bowl in the second half of the IPL, however, the mentor for Team India for the T20 World Cup, MS Dhoni vouched for his finishing skills and he stayed back.

"The truth is that the selectors wanted to send him back to India after he didn't bowl in the IPL, but MS Dhoni (appointed Team India mentor) vouched for his finishing skills," a source was quoted as saying by TOI.

"The whole mystery around his fitness has been going on for the last six months. You're now saying that he has a shoulder injury. In the bargain, you aren't giving a chance to a fit guy. You're playing an unfit guy who isn't useful to the team. It's not right. Because of him, you're neglecting other fit guys who have been performing well,” the source added.

Legendary Indian batter Sunil Gavaskar suggested that Ishan Kishan should come into the team in Pandya's place while many others have made Shardul Thakur's case to play in the XI.

India will face New Zealand on Sunday, October 31 hoping for their first win. The official handle of BCCI on Thursday posted pictures of Pandya bowling in the nets but the question still remains whether he will be able to bowl in the high-intensity of the match.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

G20 Summit restrictions: What is the difference between Delhi and New Delhi? Know areas under NDMC

SS Rajamouli calls Shah Rukh Khan 'Baadshah of box office', congratulates team Jawan for 'earth-shattering' opening

Two women hit each other in an ugly fight inside Delhi metro, one claims to be judge's daughter

Drone delivers KFC bucket mid-match: A novel twist in cricket's tech evolution

Meet Ludhiana man who built Rs 39832 crore, Rs 44835 crore unicorns, IITian quit job in...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral photos of the day: Vijay Varma, Babil Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat look stylish in their outfits

Kangana Ranaut attends sister-in-law Ritu Ranaut's baby shower, dances with family

In pics: Shehnaaz Gill raises the temperature in sexy backless bodycon dress at Thank You For Coming trailer launch

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Know whopping fees Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, others charged for Karan Johar film

In pics: Shah Rukh Khan hosts Jawan success bash at Mannat; Deepika Padukone, Nayanthara, Atlee, Sanya Malhotra attend

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE