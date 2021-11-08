Headlines

Cricket

T20 World Cup 2021: Rohit Sharma becomes third men's cricketer to achieve this huge record

Team India opener Rohit Sharma notched up his 24th half-century in T20Is against Namibia in the Super 12 game of T20 World Cup.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 08, 2021, 10:16 PM IST

Team India opener Rohit Sharma became only the third men's batter and the fifth cricketer overall to score 3000 runs in T20 internationals on Monday, in his side's final game of the ongoing T20 World Cup. Rohit continued his good form from the last two games as he notched up his 24th half-century in T20Is.

Rohit is just behind Virat Kohli and New Zealand opener Martin Guptill in the list for most runs in T20Is. Kohli tops the list with 3227 runs, followed by Guptill, who has 3115 runs to his name, while Rohit has now 3038 runs to his name after a 56-run knock against Namibia.

Apart from these three, two women players also have amassed over 3000 runs in T20Is - former New Zealand skipper Suzie Bates with 3301 runs in 122 matches and West Indies all-rounder Stafanie Taylor with 3062 runs in 108 matches.

Rohit, who has admittedly played more aggressively than his natural game since the Afghanistan game continued in the same vein as he took the aggressor's role this time from KL Rahul and took on the left-arm pace dominated Namibian attack.Rohit latched on to anything loose and whether it was the leg-spinner Loftie-Eaton or the pace from Trumpelmann, Frylinck and David Wiese, he just kept hitting.

Rohit brought up his fifty in jut 31 balls but got out quickly afterwards.

