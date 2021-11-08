T20 World Cup 2021: Jadeja-Ashwin's magical spells help India restrict Nambia to 132

R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja took three wickets each as they strangulated the Namibian middle order and restricted them to a low score.

Left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja continued his form from the last game against Scotland and Ravichandran Ashwin impressed once again with his experience and guile as India restricted Namibia to a score of just 132 runs in their final game of the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

Openers Stephan Baard and Michael van Lingen started in a smart fashion scoring 33 runs in the first four overs but once the partnership was broken by Jasprit Bumrah, it all went downhill for Namibia.

Ravindra Jadeja removed Craig Williams for a duck in the next over then Ravichandran Ashwin sprung into the action from the next over getting rid of skipper Gerhard Erasmus and Nicol Loftie-Eaton.Jadeja then accounted for Baard as the two spin bowlers shared six wickets between them.

All-rounder David Wiese's run-a-ball innings of 26 runs and a few lusty blows from Ruben Trumpelmann and Jan Frylinck helped Namibia get to 132 runs.Jadeja followed up his three-wicket haul against Scotland with another fine spell of 3/16 while Ashwin registered figures of 3/20 as both of them were all over Namibian batters.