T20 World Cup 2021: Old Dhoni tweet from 2014 goes viral after Pakistan beat India

Pakistan finally broke their T20 World Cup jinx against arch-rivals India, prevailing on the occasion to pick up a comfortable 10-wicket win. With Pakistan nearing the win, social media was soon abuzz with memes and tweets going viral. One such old tweet by former Team India captain and current mentro MS Dhoni has been raging across Twitter with several netizens retweeting it with funny quotes of their own.

The tweet from MSD is from March 24, 2014 when he wrote, "Doesn't matter which team wins, I'm here for entertainment."

Netizens were quick to dig up the tweet and respond to Dhoni. One said, "Screenshot this." Another replied, "Don't apply this for cricket.... bring back the cup for India for sure."

The tweet appears to have been made in reference to the marquee club football game in Spain's La Liga between Real Madrid and FC Barcelona. The teams were led by Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi at the time. Barcelona had won 4-3 at the time, thanks to a Messi hattrick.

Meanwhile, Pakistan could not have asked for a better start to their campaign as the formidable Indian team was humbled by the arch-rivals.

Pakistan bowlers put in a remarkable performance led by fast bowler Shaheen Afridi who took three wickets for 31 runs in his 4 overs. Indian skipper tried to stead the ship, emerging as the top scorer with 57 on 49 balls. He was aided by Rishabh Pant who played a 39-run knock as India posted a total of 151.

In reply to an underwhelming batting performance by India, Pakistan opening batters Mohammad Rizwan and skipper Babar Azam put in masterful performances scoring 79 and 68 not out as Pakistan's batting lineup remained unbeated enroute to a massive win.