T20 World Cup 2021: Netizens hail 'Udta Markram' for taking stunning catch to dismiss Steve Smith - WATCH
Aiden Markram, standing at long-on ran at full speed towards his right and dived full stretch to take an absolute blinder.
Aiden Markram flew to take a magnificent catch against Australia | Photo: Screengrab
South Africa may have lost the game against Australia in their opening encounter of the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup but Aiden Markram was the star for them both with the bat and in the field. In the first innings, he ensured that the Proteas had some score to bowl at on a sticky surface and in the second, brought back the side into the match with an absolute blinder of a catch.
Australia were running away with the game with an unbeaten 42-run partnership between Steve Smith and Glenn Maxwell and both had just started to change their gears. Smith attacked a shorter delivery from his Delhi Capitals (DC) teammate Anrich Nortje for a boundary in the vacant spot at the deep mid-wicket boundary.
Nortje followed it up with a similar ball on the next delivery but this time Smith didn't have the same amount of room to play that kind of the short but he still found the gap. However, Markram ran like a cheetah towards his right, timed his dive to perfection and flung himself in the air and grabbed the ball with both his hands to complete a fabulous catch.
Markram's catch brought another wicket as Tabraiz Shamsi clean bowled Glenn Maxwell as tried to switch hit but the No 1 T20 bowler in the world was too good for it. The dot balls increased and the equation came down to 36 runs needed off 24 balls.
However, it wasn't to be for the men in green as Marcus Stoinis and Matthew Wade timed the chase very well in the last four overs, showing their experience and taking calculative risks to get the Aussies over the line.
The fans couldn't stop raving Markram's efforts, here are some of the reactions:
