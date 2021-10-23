T20 World Cup 2021: Netizens hail 'Udta Markram' for taking stunning catch to dismiss Steve Smith - WATCH

South Africa may have lost the game against Australia in their opening encounter of the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup but Aiden Markram was the star for them both with the bat and in the field. In the first innings, he ensured that the Proteas had some score to bowl at on a sticky surface and in the second, brought back the side into the match with an absolute blinder of a catch.

Australia were running away with the game with an unbeaten 42-run partnership between Steve Smith and Glenn Maxwell and both had just started to change their gears. Smith attacked a shorter delivery from his Delhi Capitals (DC) teammate Anrich Nortje for a boundary in the vacant spot at the deep mid-wicket boundary.

Nortje followed it up with a similar ball on the next delivery but this time Smith didn't have the same amount of room to play that kind of the short but he still found the gap. However, Markram ran like a cheetah towards his right, timed his dive to perfection and flung himself in the air and grabbed the ball with both his hands to complete a fabulous catch.

Markram's catch brought another wicket as Tabraiz Shamsi clean bowled Glenn Maxwell as tried to switch hit but the No 1 T20 bowler in the world was too good for it. The dot balls increased and the equation came down to 36 runs needed off 24 balls.

However, it wasn't to be for the men in green as Marcus Stoinis and Matthew Wade timed the chase very well in the last four overs, showing their experience and taking calculative risks to get the Aussies over the line.

The fans couldn't stop raving Markram's efforts, here are some of the reactions:

vivo perfect catch of the match that. — A (@kyaaboltitu) October 23, 2021

Markram slide started from Gelf and ended in Kerala, truth be told. — El Chopernos (@El_Chopernos) October 23, 2021

Is this a bird, no it's Aiden Markram .. What a specy from Markram.. . Game on#T20WorldCup #AUSvSA #SAvAUS pic.twitter.com/QW0C7upKof — Encrypted Layman (@FreddieFaizaan) October 23, 2021