T20 World Cup 2021, India vs Pakistan: MS Dhoni gives batting tips to Virat Kohli - WATCH viral video here

Hours before the high-voltage clash between India and Pakistan in the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 tournament on Sunday (October 24), Team India mentor and former skipper MS Dhoni was caught on camera giving batting tips to Virat Kohli. Dhoni and Kohli share very good relationship and experts are of the view that Dhoni's presence as a mentor for the Indian team would be a gamechanger.

During a pre-tournament media interaction, Kohli, who is set to step down as T20I captain after the World Cup, expressed his happiness over Dhoni’s appointment as Team India mentor.

Kohli asserted that said Dhoni was a mentor for most of the players in the current squad when they started playing for Team India.

“He has got massive experience. He is quite excited himself to be back in that environment. He has always been a mentor for all of us when we were starting our careers through till the time he was with the team,” Kohli said during the media session.

Kohli said that Dhoni’s “eye for intricate details” and “practical advice” will boost the confidence of the Indian players.

“Younger guys who are playing their first major tournaments at early stages of career will benefit. His eye for intricate details and practical advice will help improve the game by one or two per cent," Kohli remarked.