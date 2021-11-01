T20 World Cup 2021: India can still qualify for semifinals despite loss against New Zealand - Here’s how

Virat Kohli-led Team India faced a 8-wicket defeat against New Zealand on Sunday (October 31) in their second T20 World Cup 2021 match and with this defeat the chances of Team India qualifying for semifinals are very slim. Batting first, Team India scored only 110-7 in 20 overs and the target was surpassed with ease by Kane Williamson’s team in just 14.3 overs.

It may be recalled that India had lost their first match against Pakistan by 10 wickets and the shameful defeat against New Zealand has badly affected India’s chances of qualifying for the semifinals ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021.

India are placed with New Zealand, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Scotland, and Namibia in Group 2 and the top two teams from this group will reach the semifinals. It would not be wrong to say that Pakistan have virtually qualified for the semi-final stage after beating India, New Zealand, and Afghanistan in their three games so far, which means that only one more team can qualify from Group 2.

Pakistan are at the top of the Group 2 with six points from three games, while Afghanistan are second having won two games out of their three. New Zealand are at third place after the win against India with two points from two games. India and Scotland are at fifth and sixth positions respectively.

How can India still qualify for the T20 World Cup semi-finals?

Though Team India is currently at the second-last spot in the group, Kohli's side can still qualify for the semifinals. India will need to win their remaining three group games against Afghanistan, Namibia, and Scotland by big margin. India will also require other results to go their way in order to reach the last 4 stage.

Kohli’s side will need to defeat Afghanistan by a big margin in order to improve their net run rate.

India’s remaining fixtures:

India v Afghanistan, Abu Dhabi – Wednesday (November 3)



India v Scotland, Dubai – Friday (November 5)India v Namibia, Dubai – Monday (November 8)