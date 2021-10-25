T20 World Cup 2021, Ind vs Pak: Mohammad Rizwan offers ‘Namaz’ in ground during drink break; video goes viral

Babar Azam-led Pakistan scripted history on Sunday (October 24) as Pakistan defeated India by 10 wickets in their ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 match in Dubai. This is Pakistan's first victory over India in World Cup. Earlier, India had defeated Pakistan in 12 matches.

For Pakistan, openers Mohammad Rizwan and skipper Babar batted superbly to register a memorable win.

Meanwhile, a video of Rizwan offering Namaz during drink break while India was batting has gone viral on social media.

Pakistan ke Khiladi Muhammad Rizwan khel ke medan me namaz ada karte hue masha Allah pic.twitter.com/UfTnOSr2Td — Luqman Khan (@Luqman_Khan_Zai) October 25, 2021

Rizwan (79 not out) and Babar (68 not out) batted with supreme confidence and dominated the proceedings from the word go. Pakistan managed to surpass the target of 152 in 18th over as Indian bowlers looked completely clueless.