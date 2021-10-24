T20 World Cup 2021: Four wins in a row! Sri Lanka on a rampage, chase down 172 runs against Bangladesh

Sri Lanka have been on a rampage in the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup. After topping Group A in the first round, winning all three games, Sri Lanka were hit by a solid Bangladesh team in the first half of the game but their batters ensured they had the match in their pocket to win their first game of the Super 12.

Bangladesh opener Mohammad Naim continued his form after a half-century against Oman as he helped his side get through a tough period when they had lost wickets of Liton Das and Shakib Al Hasan in quick succession.