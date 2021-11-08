T20 World Cup 2021: Ex-England skipper Nasser Hussain makes SHOCKING remarks on India's early exit

India suffered a 10-wicket defeat against Pakistan in their opening match of T20 World Cup and they were then defeated by New Zealand in second match.

Former England captain Nasser Hussain has broken his silence on India's exit from ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021, saying that though Virat Kohli-led India have several talented cricketers they fail to play fearless brand of cricket in ICC events. It is to be noted that India failed to reach the knockout stage of T20 World Cup in the UAE after eight years.

"You have got to go out and express yourself. They (India) have got so much talent. That may be the only thing that's holding India back in ICC events. They don't quite play the fearless brand of cricket that they deserve to because they are so talented," Nasser Hussain said while speaking to t20worldcup.com. Hussain praised Pakistan and claimed that the loss against Pakistan was a huge setback for Men In Blue.

"I had them as favorites. They had been playing IPL here, are a star-studded side. They got a setback in that first game. The way Shaheen Afridi bowled in the powerplay, those two deliveries that Rohit and Rahul got would have got a lot of great cricketers out. That’s sometimes the problem with the Indian side. They are so good at the top, some of the middle-order don’t get much of a hit and suddenly you need a Plan B and that was found wanting. I see India as a very talented side but sometimes selection wise Hardik Pandya just playing as a batter alters the balance of the side. Against New Zealand, the idea to split Rohit and Rahul was not a good one," Hussain added.