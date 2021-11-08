T20 World Cup 2021: Coach Ravi Shastri reveals why India didn't perform well in tournament - WATCH

Ravi Shastri before his last game as coach said that before taking up this job he wanted to make a difference and he is satisfied that he has.

Team India head coach Ravi Shastri before his last game in charge of the side reiterated what bowling coach Bharat Arun and pacer Jasprit Bumrah said about the bio-bubble fatigue and how it has taken its toll on the players and everyone in the team.

Shastri said that a break between the IPL and the T20 World Cup would have done them a world of good as they weren't that switched on, which they should have been during their first two big games of the tournament against Pakistan and New Zealand."I am mentally drained but I expect that at my age. These guys are physically and mentally drained, six months in a bubble and we would have ideally liked a bigger gap between the IPL and the World Cup," Ravi Shastri said.

"It's when the big games come and when the pressure hits you - you are not that switched on as you should be. And it's not an excuse. We take defeat because we are not scared of losing. Because in trying to win, you will lose a game. Here we didn't try to win because that X-factor was missing," he added.

Talking about his stint at the helm of the Indian team, Shastri said that it has been a fantastic journey and when he took this job he wanted to make a difference and believed that he has made a difference."Sometimes in life, it's not what you accomplish, it's what you overcome. And what this side has overcome over the last five years around the globe in all formats of the game, will make them, irrespective of what has happened here, as one of the greatest teams in the history of the game," he added.

Outgoing Shastri said that the incoming coach Rahul Dravid will be inheriting a great side and he can only take them one notch higher."In Rahul Dravid, they've got a guy who has inherited a great team and I think with his experience, he can only raise the bar in time to come. There are still players here who will play for another 3-4 years which is very important. It is not a team in transition and that'll make the biggest difference, Shastri further said.Under Ravi Shastri, India played a total of 183 games including 43 Test matches, 76 ODIs and 64 T20Is. Team India won 25 Tests with a winning percentage of 58, 51 ODIs with a winning percentage of 67 while coming up trumps in 42 T20Is with a winning percentage of 65.Watch the video here.