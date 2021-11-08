Headlines

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan poses with family at Ambani's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, fans call them 'world's best family'

Sara Ali Khan calls herself, Ibrahim Ali Khan 'humshakal bacche' of 'Raja' Saif Ali Khan, 'Rani' Amrita Singh

Sanju Samson breaks silence after exclusion from India's squad against Australia

'Unpredictable security situation': Canada issues travel advisory for India amid row over Hardeep Nijjar's killing

DNA TV Show: What is Women's Reservation Bill? Explained

Nipah Virus Alert: No fresh cases reported in Kerala; situation under control but threat continues

Anantnag Encounter: Indian Army’s week long manhunt ends with killing of Lashkar terrorist Uzair Khan and others

7 Foods to eat during dengue

7 Foods to avoid during pregnancy

7 Benefits of keeping snake plant at home

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Dream Girl 2: Suhana Khan, Vidya Balan, Aditya Roy Kapur attend premiere of Ayushmann Khurrana-Ananya Panday's film

Five most mysterious temples of India

Streaming This Week: Satyaprem Ki Katha, Aakhri Sach, Bro, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

From Rifles To Drones, What Explosive Gifts Kim Jong Un Received From Russia?

Cricket

Cricket

T20 World Cup 2021: Coach Ravi Shastri reveals why India didn't perform well in tournament - WATCH

Ravi Shastri before his last game as coach said that before taking up this job he wanted to make a difference and he is satisfied that he has.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 08, 2021, 08:50 PM IST

Team India head coach Ravi Shastri before his last game in charge of the side reiterated what bowling coach Bharat Arun and pacer Jasprit Bumrah said about the bio-bubble fatigue and how it has taken its toll on the players and everyone in the team.

Shastri said that a break between the IPL and the T20 World Cup would have done them a world of good as they weren't that switched on, which they should have been during their first two big games of the tournament against Pakistan and New Zealand."I am mentally drained but I expect that at my age. These guys are physically and mentally drained, six months in a bubble and we would have ideally liked a bigger gap between the IPL and the World Cup," Ravi Shastri said.

"It's when the big games come and when the pressure hits you - you are not that switched on as you should be. And it's not an excuse. We take defeat because we are not scared of losing. Because in trying to win, you will lose a game. Here we didn't try to win because that X-factor was missing," he added.

Talking about his stint at the helm of the Indian team, Shastri said that it has been a fantastic journey and when he took this job he wanted to make a difference and believed that he has made a difference."Sometimes in life, it's not what you accomplish, it's what you overcome. And what this side has overcome over the last five years around the globe in all formats of the game, will make them, irrespective of what has happened here, as one of the greatest teams in the history of the game," he added.

Outgoing Shastri said that the incoming coach Rahul Dravid will be inheriting a great side and he can only take them one notch higher."In Rahul Dravid, they've got a guy who has inherited a great team and I think with his experience, he can only raise the bar in time to come. There are still players here who will play for another 3-4 years which is very important. It is not a team in transition and that'll make the biggest difference, Shastri further said.Under Ravi Shastri, India played a total of 183 games including 43 Test matches, 76 ODIs and 64 T20Is. Team India won 25 Tests with a winning percentage of 58, 51 ODIs with a winning percentage of 67 while coming up trumps in 42 T20Is with a winning percentage of 65.Watch the video here.

