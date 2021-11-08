T20 World Cup 2021: Big blow to England as Jason Roy ruled out of tournament, THIS player replaces him

Jason Roy sustained a calf injury while taking a run during England's game against South Africa and scans have revealed a tear.

England Men's and Surrey opening batter Jason Roy has been ruled out of the remainder of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup. Roy sustained a calf injury in England's defeat to South Africa in their final Super 12s match in Sharjah. James Vince will replace Roy in England's squad for the rest of the tournament.

Roy in an official ECB release said: "I'm gutted to be ruled out of the World Cup. It is a bitter pill to swallow. I will be staying on to support the boys, and hopefully, we can go all the way and lift that trophy. It has been an unbelievable journey so far, and we have to continue expressing ourselves and concentrating on us."

We’re all gutted for you @JasonRoy20



We will carry on playing in the positive spirit that you embody.



If anyone can come back stronger, it’s you #T20WorldCup #EnglandCricket — England Cricket (@englandcricket) November 8, 2021

"The rehab has already started, and even though I've torn my calf, I'm going to give myself the best chance of being ready for the T20 tour of the Caribbean at the start of next year," he added. England will square off against New Zealand in the semi-final on Wednesday.The Eoin Morgan-led side won four matches in the Super 12 stage and they only faced a defeat against South Africa.