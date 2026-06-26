T20 World champions India suffer historic loss to Ireland; bowled out for 148 on Shreyas Iyer's captaincy debut

T20 World Champions India suffered a stunning 34-run defeat to Ireland in the first T20I in Belfast, getting bowled out for 148 while chasing 183. Shreyas Iyer's captaincy debut ended in disappointment as Ireland scripted their first-ever T20I victory over the Men in Blue.

India’s T20 world champions didn’t quite live up to the billing, falling to Ireland by 34 runs in the first match of their two-game series. The match in Belfast’s Civil Service Cricket Club saw the home team pile up 182 for 3, with captain Lorcan Tucker leading the way with a half-century and Gareth Delany belting an aggressive 49 from 32 balls.

Chasing 183, India’s batting besides Abhishek Sharma’s fighting 50 felt flat. Hardly anyone else got going. Ireland ended up sealing a 34-run win—their first-ever victory over India in any format.

Earlier, Shreyas Iyer won the toss and put Ireland in to bat. There was a lot of buzz about 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, but Iyer kept him waiting, promising his chance would come.

India started strong, smashing 16 runs in the opening over. But then, debutants Jai Moondra and Matthew Hollard struck early, removing Sanju Samson for 5 and Ishan Kishan for just 1 in the powerplay. Next, captain Iyer fell for 3, and after 6 overs, India was 68 for 3.

Abhishek tried to take the fight back to Ireland, hammering a 19-ball fifty. His wicket, though, triggered a collapse. Tilak Varma (19) and Washington Sundar (9) followed with scratchy knocks. The chase fizzled out quickly.

Matthew Hollard did most of the damage for Ireland, picking up 3 for 24 on debut. Fellow young guns Matthew Humphreys (3 wickets) and Jai Moondra (2) chipped in. Liam McCarthy and Delany each took one as Ireland bowled India out for 148 in 18.5 overs.

Earlier, Ireland’s innings didn’t start easily. Harshit Rana and Arshdeep Singh rattled their top order, with Ireland only managing 20 runs but losing three wickets in the powerplay. Shivam Dube picked up another wicket right after the fielding restrictions eased, leaving Ireland at 65 for 4 after 9 overs.

Then Lorcan Tucker took off, smashing a fifty from just 35 balls, adding 64 with Delany. Delany found another gear, ripping 49 off just 16 balls in a blistering partnership with George Dockrell. He fell one short of his fifty, Ireland lost a couple of wickets in quick succession, and a small slump at the back end left them at 182 for 9 after 20 overs.

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