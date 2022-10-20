'Nerdy' Dutch youngster Tim Pringle impresses at T20 WC, Harsha Bhogle says 'Can see New Zealand claiming him...'

Photo: Twitter

20-year-old Dutch cricketer Tim Pringle has seen his star rise at the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia. A miser with the ball, Pringle has bowled remarkably well in both of Netherlands’ group stage wins, hardly giving anything away. The internet was up and about in praise of the youngster on Thursday after yet another economic bowling spell against Sri Lanka.

Pringle’s bowling figures have been 1/13 in 4 overs against the UAE, 1/15 in 3 overs against Namibia and 0/22 in 3 overs against Sri Lanka at the T20 World Cup 2022. The left arm spinner who bowls wearing spectacles caught the attention of cricket fans and experts.

Popular cricket analyst and commentator Harsha Bhogle said, “Very impressed by young Tim Pringle. Can see New Zealand claiming him in the near future.....”

Very impressed by young Tim Pringle. Can see New Zealand claiming him in the near future.....@Sdoull @scottbstyris — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) October 20, 2022

Former New Zealand all-rounder Scott Styris replied to Bhogle saying, “More or less talent than his father? Great to see him doing well…”

More or less talent than his father?

Great to see him doing well... https://t.co/VTssJgVfIj — Scott Styris (@scottbstyris) October 20, 2022

The claims of him featuring in a New Zealand cricket jersey in the future arise from the fact that Tim Pringle’s father Chris Pringle was a former New Zealand fast bowler who played 14 Tests and 64 ODIs for the Kiwis between 1990 and 1995. There were others praising him as well.

Whatte win by @KNCBcricket . Tim Pringle knows a thing or two about last over finishes. His father won New Zealand a match with the ball when Aus reqd 2 from the last over with 4 wickets in hand in 1990.



And he went on to call his autobiography this. Cool guy, Chris! pic.twitter.com/sgwA0iNmk1 — TheRandomCricketPhotosGuy (@RandomCricketP1) October 18, 2022

Tim Pringle has been very impressive so far this T20 World Cup for Netherlands - excellent control and nice flight, and still only 20.



Some in New Zealand believe that he could one day represent them — Tim Wigmore (@timwig) October 18, 2022

Vik batted beautifully, targeting the shorter boundary during the powerplay.



Absolutely - playing ENG / WI / PAK has to be a positive…and it’s showing.



Cannot believe how much Tim Pringle has come on - crowd fave in Amstelveen, crowd fave here too — MugsyMolloy (@MugsyMolloy) October 18, 2022

Several cricket fans also shared how they liked his 'nerdy' look. Some even compared his look with that of New Zealand legend Daniel Vettori.

Tom Pringle looks similar to Daniel Vettori.

He has also played for NZ U19.

Bowls left arm spin too.#NEDvSL #T20worldcup22 https://t.co/VpJnmU5qjZ pic.twitter.com/U16u2oKGPx — Rishabh (@cricmonster_lub) October 20, 2022

#SLvNAM



Daniel Vettori playing for the Netherlands as Tim Pringle pic.twitter.com/OEP6u8hKIM — Ctrl C Ctrl Memes 45 (@Ctrlmemes_) October 16, 2022

READ MORE | IND vs PAK T20 WC 2022: Rohit Sharma cuts cake as Team India gets warm welcome by Bharat Army