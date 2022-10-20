Search icon
'Nerdy' Dutch youngster Tim Pringle impresses at T20 WC, Harsha Bhogle says 'Can see New Zealand claiming him...'

Bespectacled spinner Tim Pringle has proven to be a miser with the ball with impressive stats in each of Netherlands' first 3 games at T20 World Cup.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 20, 2022, 01:15 PM IST

Photo: Twitter

20-year-old Dutch cricketer Tim Pringle has seen his star rise at the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia. A miser with the ball, Pringle has bowled remarkably well in both of Netherlands’ group stage wins, hardly giving anything away. The internet was up and about in praise of the youngster on Thursday after yet another economic bowling spell against Sri Lanka. 

Pringle’s bowling figures have been 1/13 in 4 overs against the UAE, 1/15 in 3 overs against Namibia and 0/22 in 3 overs against Sri Lanka at the T20 World Cup 2022. The left arm spinner who bowls wearing spectacles caught the attention of cricket fans and experts. 

Popular cricket analyst and commentator Harsha Bhogle said, “Very impressed by young Tim Pringle. Can see New Zealand claiming him in the near future.....”

 

 

Former New Zealand all-rounder Scott Styris replied to Bhogle saying, “More or less talent than his father? Great to see him doing well…”

 

The claims of him featuring in a New Zealand cricket jersey in the future arise from the fact that Tim Pringle’s father Chris Pringle was a former New Zealand fast bowler who played 14 Tests and 64 ODIs for the Kiwis between 1990 and 1995. There were others praising him as well.

Several cricket fans also shared how they liked his 'nerdy' look. Some even compared his look with that of New Zealand legend Daniel Vettori.

 

 

