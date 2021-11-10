T20 WC, 1st SF: Fans praise 'CSK blood' Moeen Ali as he helps England get to 166 against NZ

England were put in to bat first in the first semi-final of the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday by New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson and it was an innings that ebbed and flowed throughout the 20 overs but it will be the men in red, who would have been a bit happier than their opponents going into the break.

New Zealand's powerplay bowlers Trent Boult, Tim Southee and Adam Milne put a usual choke as they have done all this tournament and didn't let the openers Jos Buttler and Jonny Bairstow get away and kept them in check on a track that was two-paced.

Both Buttler and Bairstow fell in quick succession after playing scratchy knocks and then to counter leg-spinner Ish Sodhi and left-arm spinner Mitchell Santner, England sent the left-handed duo of Dawid Malan and Moeen Ali at No 3 and No 4.

Malan and Moeen took their time initially but the former had spent some time on the crease and he utilised the inside-out shot to the fullest effect. Malan hit four boundaries over covers and as he came to his groove, Moeen was set and he took on the bowlers.

Moeen, who has done so well for Chennai Super Kings batting up the order, got the chance to replicate for his national side in the big match and he delivered. Moeen hit a boundary off Sodhi and then off Boult but the first big shot came against the leg-spinner in the 17th over.

He followed it up with another six off Milne and a boundary of Jimmy Neesham as he notched up his maiden T20 World Cup fifty and much-needed for England as his knock, Malan's 42 and a couple of lusty blows from Liam Livingstone helped them get to a total of 166.

The fans heaped praise on 'CSK blood' Moeen Ali, who with a sensational season with the Chennai Super Kings forced his way into the top of the order for England and both have reaped the rewards for it. Here are some of the reactions:

