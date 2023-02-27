Search icon
T20 history made! This team gets all out for just 10 runs

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 27, 2023, 06:24 PM IST

Source: Twitter

History was created on Sunday when Spain bowled out the Isle of Man cricket team for a total of 10 runs in a T20 international match on Sunday, in Cartagena Spain. This is now recorded as the lowest total by any team in an International match. 

Joseph Burrows became the top scorer for Isle of Man with 4 runs while 7 batters got dismissed on ducks. Mohammad Kamran from Spain took a hat-trick in the third over when he dismissed Luke Ward, Carl Hartmann and Edward Beard. Spain’s Kamran and Atif Mehmood took 4 wickets each.

While batting second, Spain won the match by 10 wickets. Opener Awais Ahmed hit two sixes in the first two balls. Spain became the only team to win an international match in just two balls.

 

 

In the T20 format, Sydney Thunder’s 15 was the previous lowest total against Adelaide Striker in Big Bash League in Australia last year.

Isle of Man competed in the T20 World Cup qualifier in 2016 and 2018 while they became members of the International Cricket Council in 2017. 

 

