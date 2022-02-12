Search icon
IPL 2022 mega auction: Fast-bowlers list begins, T Natarajan taken back by SRH, Deepak Chahar sold to CSK

Indian pacer Umesh Yadav goes unsold.

Updated: Feb 12, 2022, 05:33 PM IST

The capped fast-bowlers list started with T Natarajan on Day 1 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 meg auction in Bengaluru. Gujrat and Hyderabad started the bidding war for the pacer, who set his base price at 1 Cr, but his former franchise brought him for 4 Cr. The left-arm pacer hasn't played competitive cricket in a while due to injury issues.

A look at the other players on this list: Umesh Yadav goes UNSOLD

Deepak Chahar, who had kept his base price at 2 Cr, saw Delhi and Hyderabad start the bid with Chennai and Rajasthan joining the wagon later. The now almost all-rounder has been in terrific form and was sold to CSK for 14 Cr.

A total of 600 cricketers are set to go under the hammer during the two-day mega auction in Bengaluru on February 12 and 13. Of the total pool, 229 are capped players, 364 are uncapped players and seven belong to the Associate Nations.

