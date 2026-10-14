T Natarajan returns to SRH: Why pacer took massive Rs 5.75 crore pay cut and what DC got in return

T Natarajan has returned to Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) after taking a massive Rs 5.75 crore pay cut. Here’s why the left-arm pacer made the move, the key factors behind his return, and what Delhi Capitals received in exchange as the IPL deal reshaped both teams’ plans.

T Natarajan has been traded to SRH from Delhi Capitals. (Credit: X)

T Natarajan is making his comeback to Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) following a two-year stint with Delhi Capitals (DC), rejoining the franchise for the 2027 Indian Premier League season. In exchange, Delhi's franchise has brought in uncapped wrist spinner Zeeshan Ansari.

This marks the second confirmed trade transaction before the league's historic 20th edition. Earlier, DC and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) finalized a player swap that brought Rishabh Pant back to the Capitals, with Kuldeep heading to the Super Giants.

Natarajan has accepted a significant salary reduction exceeding 50%, now earning Rs 5 crore under his fresh SRH contract. He had commanded Rs 10.75 crore when purchased at the 2025 IPL Mega Auction. Conversely, Ansari will pocket Rs 40 lakh at DC, matching his previous SRH compensation.

Despite DC's substantial investment in Natarajan, he appeared in merely 12 matches across two seasons, claiming just five wickets. By contrast, he stands as SRH's third-most prolific wicket-taker in franchise history from his 2020-2024 tenure. During those five seasons, the left-arm pacer featured in 55 matches and captured 65 wickets.

Regarding Ansari, he launched his IPL career in 2025 with SRH. To date, he has competed in 10 matches and claimed six wickets.

While player retention deadlines remain unannounced, the IPL Auction is scheduled for mid-December. The trade window stays active until one week before the auction, reopens one week after, and ultimately closes one month before the season commences.

DC rope in Sourav Ganguly, Yuvraj Singh

During the off-season, DC has demonstrated remarkable activity, participating in both confirmed trades and announcing that Sourav Ganguly will serve as head coach in 2027, with Yuvraj Singh joining as assistant and batting coach.

A champion. A leader. The legend who inspired generations is ready to shape Dilli's legacy. Welcome home, Yuvi paa! https://t.co/i7A77rv2tJ — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) October 13, 2026

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