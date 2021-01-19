T Natarajan accused of 'spot-fixing' by Shane Warne in Brisbane Test? Former Aussie spinner raises doubts

T Natarajan has had a memorable tour of Australia. The Tamil Nadu left-arm pacer, who made his debut in the Canberra ODI and his T20I debut in Sydney, has impressed everyone with his pace and control. With a spate of injuries, T Natarajan became the 300th player to play Tests for India when he was handed his cap by Bharat Arun. T Natarajan impressed in the first innings as he took three wickets, including centurion Marnus Labuschagne for 108 and Matthew Wade for 47. However, during the course of his spell during the Australian second innings, former Australia leg-spinner Shane Warne noticed that T Natarajan bowled plenty of no-balls and it followed a pattern.

T Natarajan bowled a total of seven no-balls in the Brisbane Test. Out of the seven, five came in the first ball of the over and this is when Shane Warne took an indirect dig. "He's bowled 7 no-balls & they've all been big ones. 5 of them have been off the first ball & they’re miles over. We’ve all bowled no-balls, but 5 of them off the 1st ball of an over is interesting," Shane Warne said on commentary during the Brisbane Test.

This comment did not go down well with the Indian cricket fans and they blasted Shane Warne on social media. Some social media users pointed out that Shane Warne and Mark Waugh both had connections with bookies during the 1994 tour to Pakistan and for Warne to point out indirectly that T Natarajan was doing something serious was not taken well. This is not the first time that Shane Warne has been involved in controversy during his commentary stint in the series.

Criticism of Marnus Labuschagne

Shane Warne and Andrew Symonds passed some comments on Labuschagne's peculiar mannerisms before he comes into bat. However, the duo was caught on camera mostly unaware as to the third person on the panel, Mark Howard was still checking his mike and other technicalities before going on air. Warne and Symonds were preparing to call the Big Bash League (BBL) game between Adelaide Strikers and the Melbourne Renegades, whose starting time coincided with the finishing time of the second day's play of the third Test in Sydney.

Why should Shane Warne even insinuate about spot fixing ? Natarajan is a debutant, some wrong balls are very common . Disgraceful from Warne.#AUSvsIND #INDvsAUS #GabbaTest January 18, 2021

While the conversation had started with Warne suggesting the importance of Labuschagne's leggies, which might have come in handy late into the day against the pair of India's stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara. "Do something now to his ADD (attention deficit disorder) f***ing pills," Symonds said.

Responding to Symonds' comments, Warne said, "Yeah, f---. Jeez, it's annoying. 'No!!!' Just f---ing bat properly," Warne remarked referring to Labuschagne's batting routine. Symonds, then said, "We'll have to give him the hog pile" – a term which refers to a group of people jumping on top of a person. "Mate, if you keep that shit up we're going to have to squash your guts out your arse," Symonds went on to say, inviting a laugh from the former leg-spinner.

The official broadcasters did issue an official apology but this comment is the latest saga in a series that has been epic on the field but plenty of distractions off the field.