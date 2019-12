Sylhet Thunder vs Rangpur Rangers, Dream11 Prediction: Best picks for SYL vs RAN today in BPL 2019-20

Dream11 Prediction - Sylhet Thunder vs Rangpur Rangers

SYL vs RAN BPL 2019-20 Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for Sylhet Thunder vs Rangpur Rangers match today, December 30.

Khulna Tigers vs Rangpur Rangers Dream11

Wicketkeeper: Andre Fletcher

Batsmen: Shane Watson (C), Sherfane Rutheford, Mosaddek Hossain, Fazle Mahmud, Shadman Islam

Allrounders: Lewis Gregory, Mohammad Nabi (VC)

Bowlers: Krishmar Santokie, Ebadot Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman

KHT vs RAN My Dream11 Team

Andre Fletcher, Shane Watson (C), Sherfane Rutheford, Mosaddek Hossain, Fazle Mahmud, Shadman Islam, Lewis Gregory, Mohammad Nabi (VC), Krishmar Santokie, Ebadot Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman

KHT vs RAN Probable Playing 11

Sylhet Thunder (Playing XI): Andre Fletcher, Rubel Mia, Johnson Charles, Mohammad Mithun (wk), Mosaddek Hossain (c), Sherfane Rutherford, Delwar Hossain, Nayeem Hasan, Krishmar Santokie, Ebadot Hossain, Nazmul Islam

Rangpur Rangers (Playing XI): Shane Watson, Mohammad Naim, Cameron Delport, Mohammad Nabi (C), Lewis Gregory, Fazle Mahmud, Shadman Islam, Jahurul Islam [wk], Mustafizur Rahman, Sanjit Saha, Mukidul Islam

