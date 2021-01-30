Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021: Baroda deflate Punjab to set up finals date with Tamil Nadu

Baroda bowlers defended a par score of 160 after captain Kedar Devdhar played a match-winning knock to set Baroda up for a decent total

Baroda came up trumps against the rampaging Punjab team in the second semi-final of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021. Baroda beat Punjab by 25 runs to set the final date with Tamil Nadu, who beat Rajasthan in the first semi-final earlier on Friday.

Punjab won the toss and chose to bowl first. Even though Baroda batsmen didn't get off to a flier and Punjab had pegged them a couple of times, the Gujarat state team wasn't in trouble. After the fall of wickets of Ninad Rathv and last match's hero Vishnu Solanki, skipper Kedar Devdhar and Karthik Kakade joined hands to stablise the Baroda innings.

The duo stitched a 93-run partnership in 11 overs to take the team's score beyond 150. Devdhar at the toss had said that 160 was a good score on that Motera pitch and he played the crucial role in ensuring his team get to that score. Devdhar played a solid hand of 49-ball 64 and Kakade remained unbeaten on 53 runs off 41 balls.

It seemed as if the batsmen's fightback rubbed on the bowlers as they were fired up from the start. Left-arm pacer Lukman Meriwala was the man for Baroda and their wrecker-in-chief. Meriwala dismissed both the Punjab openers Prabhsimran Singh and Abhishek Sharma inside four overs.

With Punjab skipper Mandeep injured, they had to reshuffle their batting order. Punjab wasn't able to maintain the run rate and were losing wickets at regular intervals.

Mandeep came in at No 6 at 70/4 when Punjab needed 91 more runs in the last seven overs. The skipper played a valiant hand of 42* off just 24 balls, however, it wasn't enough as Punjab fell short of the traget by 25 runs.

Thereby the two-time champions and a runner-up once, Baroda reached their fourth final of the Domestic T20 competition.