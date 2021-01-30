Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021: Baroda deflate Punjab to set up finals date with Tamil Nadu

Headlines

Podcasts arriving on YouTube Music by Dec, Google Podcasts to discontinue

Mumbai Diaries Season 2: Mohit Raina races against time to deal with aftermath of floods, release date out

Tovino Thomas-starrer Malayalam film 2018 is India's official entry for Oscars 2024

Unlock amazing deals on Amazon! Best smartphones under Rs 20,000

Akshay Kumar and Pooja Entertainment create sensation with Mission Raniganj Trailer, fans excited

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Mumbai Diaries Season 2: Mohit Raina races against time to deal with aftermath of floods, release date out

Tovino Thomas-starrer Malayalam film 2018 is India's official entry for Oscars 2024

Unlock amazing deals on Amazon! Best smartphones under Rs 20,000

10 foods and drinks to reduce headache and migraine

Meet cricketers who will captain for the first time in ICC ODI World Cup

Top 10 richest people in India in 2023

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: 5 iconic Ganpathi temple to visit in India

Aaliyah Kashyap-Shane Gregoire engagement: Suhana Khan, Alaya F, Anjali Dhawan arrive in gorgeous outfits at bash

In pics: Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Pooja Hegde arrive for Ganpati Darshan at Arpita Khan-Aayush Sharma's home

Legendary actor Waheeda Rehman to be honoured with esteemed Dadasaheb Phalke Award

EP 2: Rohit Sharma | Players To Watch Out For In The Cricket World Cup 2023 | ICC ODI World Cup 2023

Asian Games 2023: India shatters world record, shooters win first gold in 10m air rifle team event

Tovino Thomas-starrer Malayalam film 2018 is India's official entry for Oscars 2024

This Bollywood couple has most liked wedding pic, it's not Deepika-Ranveer, Katrina-Vicky or Alia-Ranbir

'Rula diya': Mukesh Chhabra shares unseen pic of Sushant Singh Rajput having aloo parathas with his late mom, fans react

HomeCricket

Cricket

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021: Baroda deflate Punjab to set up finals date with Tamil Nadu

Baroda bowlers defended a par score of 160 after captain Kedar Devdhar played a match-winning knock to set Baroda up for a decent total

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jan 30, 2021, 09:51 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Baroda came up trumps against the rampaging Punjab team in the second semi-final of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021. Baroda beat Punjab by 25 runs to set the final date with Tamil Nadu, who beat Rajasthan in the first semi-final earlier on Friday.

Punjab won the toss and chose to bowl first. Even though Baroda batsmen didn't get off to a flier and Punjab had pegged them a couple of times, the Gujarat state team wasn't in trouble. After the fall of wickets of Ninad Rathv and last match's hero Vishnu Solanki, skipper Kedar Devdhar and Karthik Kakade joined hands to stablise the Baroda innings.

The duo stitched a 93-run partnership in 11 overs to take the team's score beyond 150. Devdhar at the toss had said that 160 was a good score on that Motera pitch and he played the crucial role in ensuring his team get to that score. Devdhar played a solid hand of 49-ball 64 and Kakade remained unbeaten on 53 runs off 41 balls.

It seemed as if the batsmen's fightback rubbed on the bowlers as they were fired up from the start. Left-arm pacer Lukman Meriwala was the man for Baroda and their wrecker-in-chief. Meriwala dismissed both the Punjab openers Prabhsimran Singh and Abhishek Sharma inside four overs.

With Punjab skipper Mandeep injured, they had to reshuffle their batting order. Punjab wasn't able to maintain the run rate and were losing wickets at regular intervals.

Mandeep came in at No 6 at 70/4 when Punjab needed 91 more runs in the last seven overs. The skipper played a valiant hand of 42* off just 24 balls, however, it wasn't enough as Punjab fell short of the traget by 25 runs.

Thereby the two-time champions and a runner-up once, Baroda reached their fourth final of the Domestic T20 competition.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Vivek Agnihotri tells fans to be wary of 'Bollywood scam', asks them to help The Vaccine War beat it: 'It's your film'

Explained: How Khalistani extremists are spreading their agenda by investing in movies, sports

Tovino Thomas-starrer Malayalam film 2018 is India's official entry for Oscars 2024

Bengaluru Bandh on Sept 26: Holiday declared in schools, colleges; check details

Apart from Shaheen Afridi , which other left-arm seamers can trouble team India in the ICC World Cup 2023?

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: 5 iconic Ganpathi temple to visit in India

Aaliyah Kashyap-Shane Gregoire engagement: Suhana Khan, Alaya F, Anjali Dhawan arrive in gorgeous outfits at bash

In pics: Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Pooja Hegde arrive for Ganpati Darshan at Arpita Khan-Aayush Sharma's home

Zee National Achievers Awards 2023: From activist Laxmi Aggarwal to social media star Saloni Gaur, full list of awardees

In pics: Madhu Chopra, Harbhajan Singh, Siddharth Chopra attend Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's pre-wedding celebration

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE