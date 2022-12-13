Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Stars Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for THU vs STA BBL 2022 match 1

Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Stars Dream11 prediction

Big Bash League 2022 season is set to return with 2021 runners-up Sydney Thunder will take on Melbourne Stars at Canberra on Tuesday, December 13.

Widely renowned as one of the most entertaining leagues in the world, Sydney Thunder featured some of the renowned players who shone at the T20 World Cup 2022.

Alex Hales, Rilee Roussouw, and Fazalhaq Farooqi will also be joined by the likes of Jason Sangha, Chris Green, Ben Cutting, Daniel Sams and others.

On the other hand, the Stars include plenty of renowned Australian players such as Marcus Stoinis, Hilton Cartwright, Trent Boult, and Nathan Coulter-Nile.

Dream11 Prediction – Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Stars, Big Bash League 2022, match 1.

Keeper – Joe Clarke

Batsmen – Joe Burns, Hilton Cartwright (vc), Alex Hales (c), Rilee Rossouw

All-rounders – Marcus Stoinis, Beau Webster, Daniel Sams

Bowlers – Trent Boult, Adam Zampa, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Stars Probable Playing XIs

Sydney Thunder: Alex Hales, Alex Ross, Rilee Rossouw, Jason Sangha (C), N McAndrew, Daniel Sams, Ben Cutting, Mathew Gilkes, Chris Green, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Gurinder Sandhu

Melbourne Stars: Joe Burns, Hilton Cartwright, Nick Larkin, Marcus Stoinis, Beau Webster, Joe Clarke, Trent Boult, Nathan Coulter-Nile, C Hinchliffe, Luke Wood, Adam Zampa (C)

THU vs STA My Dream11 team

Joe Clarke, Joe Burns, Hilton Cartwright (vc), Alex Hales (c), Rilee Rossouw, Marcus Stoinis, Beau Webster, Daniel Sams, Trent Boult, Adam Zampa, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Stars Match Details

Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Stars Big Bash League 2022 match 1 is scheduled to start at 1:45 PM IST on Tuesday, December 13 at Manuka Oval in Canberra. The live telecast will be available on the Sony Sports Network channels. The live streaming will be available on the Sonyliv app and website.