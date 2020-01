Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Stars, Dream11 Prediction: Best picks for THU vs STA today in BBL 2019-20

Dream11 Prediction - Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Stars

THU vs STA Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Stars T20I match today, January 2.

Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Stars T20I (THU vs STA) Dream11

Wicketkeeper – Peter Handscomb (C)

Batters – Callum Ferguson (VC), Alex Ross, Usman Khawaja

All-Rounders – Chris Morris, Daniel Sams, Marcus Stoinis

Bowlers – Arjun Nair, Dale Steyn, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Haris Rauf

THU vs STR Probable Playing 11

Sydney Thunder: Callum Ferguson (c), Jonathan Cook, Matthew Gilkes (wk), Chris Green, Alex Hales, Usman Khawaja, Nathan McAndrew, Chris Morris, Arjun Nair, Alex Ross, Daniel Sams

Melbourne Stars: Glenn Maxwell (c), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Ben Dunk, Peter Handscomb (wk), Nick Larkin, Nic Maddinson, Haris Rauf, Dale Steyn, Marcus Stoinis, Daniel Worrall, Adam Zampa

