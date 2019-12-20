Sydney Thunder vs Adelaide Strikers, Dream11 Prediction: Best picks for THU vs STR today in BBL 2019-20
THU vs STR Dream11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of today's match, Sydney Thunder vs Adelaide Strikers Dream11 Team Player List, STR Dream11 Team Player List, THU Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips, Sydney Thunder vs Adelaide Strikers Head to Head.
Sydney Thunder vs Adelaide Strikers
Written By
Edited By
Snehadri Sarkar
Source
DNA webdesk
Dream11 Prediction - Sydney Thunder vs Adelaide Strikers
STW vs ASW Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for Sydney Thunder vs Adelaide Strikers T20I match today, December 21.
Sydney Thunder vs Adelaide Strikers T20I (THU vs STR) Dream11
Wicketkeeper – Alex Carey (C), Matthew Gilkes
Batters – Alex Hales, Cameron White, Phil Salt, Jake Weatherald
All-Rounders – Chris Morris
Bowlers – Jonathan Cook, Peter Siddle, Billy Stanlake, Rashid Khan (VC)
THU vs STR My Dream11 Team
Alex Carey (C), Matthew Gilkes, Alex Hales, Cameron White, Phil Salt, Jake Weatherald, Chris Morris, Jonathan Cook, Peter Siddle, Billy Stanlake, Rashid Khan (VC)
THU vs STR Probable Playing 11
Sydney Thunder: Usman Khawaja, Alex Hales, Callum Ferguson, Matthew Gilkes (WK), Alex Ross, Chris Morris, Daniel Sams, Chris Green, Arjun Nair, Nathan McAndrew/Chris Tremain, Jonathan Cook
Adelaide Strikers: Alex Carey (C & WK), Jake Weatherald, Phil Salt, Cameron White, Jonathan Wells, Matthew Short, Cameron Valente, Rashid Khan, Peter Siddle, Billy Stanlake, Harry Conway.
Check Dream11 Prediction / THU Dream11 Team / Sydney Thunder Dream11 Team / STR Dream11 Team / Adelaide Strikers Dream11 Team / Dream11 Guru Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more