Trending#

CAA protests

Citizenship Act

Delhi

IPL 2020 Auction

Assam

  1. Home
  2. Sports
  3. Cricket


Sydney Thunder vs Adelaide Strikers, Dream11 Prediction: Best picks for THU vs STR today in BBL 2019-20

THU vs STR Dream11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of today's match, Sydney Thunder vs Adelaide Strikers Dream11 Team Player List, STR Dream11 Team Player List, THU Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips, Sydney Thunder vs Adelaide Strikers Head to Head.


Sydney Thunder vs Adelaide Strikers

Share

Written By

Edited By

Snehadri Sarkar

Source

DNA webdesk

Updated: Dec 20, 2019, 08:38 PM IST

Dream11 Prediction - Sydney Thunder vs Adelaide Strikers

STW vs ASW Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for Sydney Thunder vs Adelaide Strikers T20I match today, December 21.

Sydney Thunder vs Adelaide Strikers T20I (THU vs STR) Dream11

Wicketkeeper – Alex Carey (C), Matthew Gilkes

Batters – Alex Hales, Cameron White, Phil Salt, Jake Weatherald

All-Rounders – Chris Morris

Bowlers – Jonathan Cook, Peter Siddle, Billy Stanlake, Rashid Khan (VC)

THU vs STR My Dream11 Team 

Alex Carey (C), Matthew Gilkes, Alex Hales, Cameron White, Phil Salt, Jake Weatherald, Chris Morris, Jonathan Cook, Peter Siddle, Billy Stanlake, Rashid Khan (VC)

THU vs STR Probable Playing 11

Sydney Thunder: Usman Khawaja, Alex Hales, Callum Ferguson, Matthew Gilkes (WK), Alex Ross, Chris Morris, Daniel Sams, Chris Green, Arjun Nair, Nathan McAndrew/Chris Tremain, Jonathan Cook

Adelaide Strikers: Alex Carey (C & WK), Jake Weatherald, Phil Salt, Cameron White, Jonathan Wells, Matthew Short, Cameron Valente, Rashid Khan, Peter Siddle, Billy Stanlake, Harry Conway.

Check Dream11 Prediction / THU Dream11 Team / Sydney Thunder Dream11 Team / STR Dream11 Team / Adelaide Strikers Dream11 Team / Dream11 Guru Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more