FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Jassi weds Jassi trailer: Ranvir Shorey, Sikandar Kher lead Shakespeare-inspired 'comedy of errors' netizens call it 'perfect throwback' to Khosla Ka Ghosla era

'We will see how...': Shubman Gill breaks silence on Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli’s future after Australia ODIs

AGGRESSIVE warning of Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif to Afghanistan amid peace talks: 'If dialogue fails, no choice...open conflict...'

Mid-air scare as Air India's Nagpur to Delhi flight returns due to...

Satish Shah death: Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor's LAST selfie will leave you shocked, he was flauting..., director Vivek Sharma recalls their last chat

Women's World Cup 2025: Australia secure top spot, line up blockbuster semifinal against India after dominant win over South Africa

Sydney masterclass! Rohit Sharma's century no. 33 sees him surpass Virat Kohli, equals Sachin Tendulkar's ODI feat

Putin's aide makes BIG statement amid Trump's sanctions against Russia: 'Moscow really wants not just a ceasefire...'

Actor Satish Shah dies at 74, PM Modi says ‘Will be remembered as true legend...'

Not Delhi, THIS is now world's most polluted city, has 'hazardous' AQI of...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Jassi weds Jassi trailer: Ranvir Shorey, Sikandar Kher lead Shakespeare-inspired 'comedy of errors' netizens call it 'perfect throwback' to Khosla Ka Ghosla era

Jassi weds Jassi trailer: Ranvir Shorey, Sikandar Kher lead 'comedy of errors'

'We will see how...': Shubman Gill breaks silence on Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli’s future after Australia ODIs

Shubman Gill breaks silence on Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli’s future after AUS ODIs

AGGRESSIVE warning of Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif to Afghanistan amid peace talks: 'If dialogue fails, no choice...open conflict...'

AGGRESSIVE warning of Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif to Afghanistan...

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,

From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

HomeCricket

CRICKET

Sydney masterclass! Rohit Sharma's century no. 33 sees him surpass Virat Kohli, equals Sachin Tendulkar's ODI feat

Rohit Sharma delivers a sensational performance in Sydney, scoring his 33rd ODI century, earning Player of the Series, and rewriting cricket history. He surpasses Virat Kohli in records and equals Sachin Tendulkar’s legendary milestone, cementing his place among India’s cricketing greats.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Oct 25, 2025, 07:56 PM IST

Sydney masterclass! Rohit Sharma's century no. 33 sees him surpass Virat Kohli, equals Sachin Tendulkar's ODI feat
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Following his retirement announcement from T20I cricket after India's triumphant 2024 World Cup win in the Americas, and his exit from Test cricket in May, Rohit Sharma has chosen to concentrate on ODI cricket, setting his sights on the 2027 ODI World Cup in Africa. Despite having the captaincy stripped from him in a rather abrupt manner, the star opener remained unfazed, finishing India's ODI series against Australia as the top scorer on Saturday.

Rohit scored a total of 202 runs, with an impressive high of an unbeaten 121 in the Sydney ODI. His average of 101 and a strike rate of 85.59 highlighted his consistency and ability to maintain fluency, especially since his return to the Indian team in March, when he led India to victory in the ICC Champions Trophy in Dubai.

With his outstanding performance in the third ODI at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), Rohit not only led India to a commanding nine-wicket win but also earned the 'Player of the Series' accolade. This marked Rohit’s 33rd ODI century, his ninth against Australia, and his sixth on Australian soil. With this latest century, he has now surpassed Virat Kohli’s five centuries in just 32 innings. Additionally, he matched Sachin Tendulkar’s record for the most hundreds by an Indian against Australia.

“That’s what you expect in Australia. It’s not going to be easy; the bowlers are quality. You’ve got to understand the situation, understand the condition and see what best you can do. I was slightly confident in my head about how I would go in this tournament. Although we couldn’t win the series, we’ll take a lot of positives," said Rohit after the match.

“I love playing in Australia and, in general, Sydney. It’s a great ground, great crowd, great pitch as well. I love doing what I do. And I hope I continue to do that,” he added.

In total, Rohit has reached the milestone of 50 international centuries, comprising 12 in Test matches, 33 in ODIs, and five in T20Is. His innings in Sydney followed a 73-run performance in Adelaide and a modest eight runs in Perth.

The 38-year-old hit three sixes and 13 boundaries, providing India with a robust start by forming a 69-run partnership with fellow opener and captain Shubman Gill. After Gill was dismissed, Rohit built a substantial 168-run partnership with Kohli, who finished the match unbeaten on 74.

Also read| After Australia ODIs, when will Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli next represent India?

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta says preparations completed for artificial rain through cloud seeding: 'First rain on...'
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta says preparations completed for artificial rain through clo
Jatadhara: Sonakshi Sinha, Sudheer Babu shoot climax for 24-hour-non-stop
Jatadhara: Sonakshi Sinha, Sudheer Babu shoot climax for 24-hour-non-stop
Gemini AI Prompts for Chhath Puja 2025: 5 ways to create cinematic, colourful festive photos
Gemini AI Prompts for Chhath Puja 2025: 5 ways to create cinematic, colourful fe
Chhath Puja 2025: From Sharda Sinha to Pawan Singh, 5 evergreen Chhath geet to soak in festive spirit
Chhath Puja 2025: 5 evergreen Chhath geet to soak in festive spirit
Who was Dr Eknath Vasant Chitnis? India's pioneering space scientist who helped build ISRO
Who was Dr Eknath Vasant Chitnis was India's pioneering space scientist
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE