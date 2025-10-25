Sydney masterclass! Rohit Sharma's century no. 33 sees him surpass Virat Kohli, equals Sachin Tendulkar's ODI feat

Rohit Sharma delivers a sensational performance in Sydney, scoring his 33rd ODI century, earning Player of the Series, and rewriting cricket history. He surpasses Virat Kohli in records and equals Sachin Tendulkar’s legendary milestone, cementing his place among India’s cricketing greats.

Following his retirement announcement from T20I cricket after India's triumphant 2024 World Cup win in the Americas, and his exit from Test cricket in May, Rohit Sharma has chosen to concentrate on ODI cricket, setting his sights on the 2027 ODI World Cup in Africa. Despite having the captaincy stripped from him in a rather abrupt manner, the star opener remained unfazed, finishing India's ODI series against Australia as the top scorer on Saturday.

Rohit scored a total of 202 runs, with an impressive high of an unbeaten 121 in the Sydney ODI. His average of 101 and a strike rate of 85.59 highlighted his consistency and ability to maintain fluency, especially since his return to the Indian team in March, when he led India to victory in the ICC Champions Trophy in Dubai.

With his outstanding performance in the third ODI at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), Rohit not only led India to a commanding nine-wicket win but also earned the 'Player of the Series' accolade. This marked Rohit’s 33rd ODI century, his ninth against Australia, and his sixth on Australian soil. With this latest century, he has now surpassed Virat Kohli’s five centuries in just 32 innings. Additionally, he matched Sachin Tendulkar’s record for the most hundreds by an Indian against Australia.

“That’s what you expect in Australia. It’s not going to be easy; the bowlers are quality. You’ve got to understand the situation, understand the condition and see what best you can do. I was slightly confident in my head about how I would go in this tournament. Although we couldn’t win the series, we’ll take a lot of positives," said Rohit after the match.

“I love playing in Australia and, in general, Sydney. It’s a great ground, great crowd, great pitch as well. I love doing what I do. And I hope I continue to do that,” he added.

In total, Rohit has reached the milestone of 50 international centuries, comprising 12 in Test matches, 33 in ODIs, and five in T20Is. His innings in Sydney followed a 73-run performance in Adelaide and a modest eight runs in Perth.

The 38-year-old hit three sixes and 13 boundaries, providing India with a robust start by forming a 69-run partnership with fellow opener and captain Shubman Gill. After Gill was dismissed, Rohit built a substantial 168-run partnership with Kohli, who finished the match unbeaten on 74.

