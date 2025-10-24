Sydney love for Virat Kohli! Fans mob star batter for selfies ahead of IND vs AUS 3rd ODI - Watch

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Virat Kohli thrilled fans in Sydney ahead of the India vs Australia 3rd ODI, posing for selfies and interacting warmly before the big clash at SCG. The star batter’s friendly gesture went viral, winning hearts online as Team India prepared for the crucial series finale.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Oct 24, 2025, 09:10 PM IST

Former Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli's batting performance has been a topic of conversation since his return to international cricket after a seven-month break. Notably, Kohli faced consecutive ducks in Perth and Australia, which not only disappointed him but also his fans. Nevertheless, Kohli continues to earn respect from his supporters whenever he is in their presence. A recent incident captured on camera showed the iconic batsman being swarmed by enthusiastic fans at the airport.

The fans were fortunate to catch a glimpse of Kohli, with some even managing to secure autographs and a photo with the cricketer. Kohli graciously accommodated their requests one by one, showcasing his appreciation for their support.

Watch the video here:

In both innings, Kohli succumbed to pace, with Mitchell Starc dismissing him in the first ODI and Xavier Bartlett taking his wicket in the second ODI in Adelaide. In contrast, Rohit Sharma demonstrated his value by scoring a determined 73 off 97 balls, effectively navigating the challenging conditions while opening the batting.

Irfan Pathan, the Indian all-rounder, believes that the star batsman should focus on rotating the strike to maintain his momentum.

“Virat Kohli’s form is important. He needs to rotate the strike and keep the scoreboard moving. Because once he starts doing that, it becomes very difficult for any opposition to stop him. I hope Virat starts rotating the strike quickly, gets some runs on the board, and once that happens, there’s no looking back for him,” Pathan said.

The Shubman Gill-led team has already lost the series 2-0 and will now aim for a consolation victory in the third ODI, set to take place in Sydney on October 25 (Saturday).

