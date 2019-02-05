Trending#

Swing King: Cricket fraternity wishes Bhuvneshwar Kumar a happy ‘swing’ing birthday

Feb 5, 2019

One of India’s most reliable bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar turns 29 and the journey wearing the blue jersey has been nothing less than exciting.

Bhuvneshwar has tricked many big cricketers of the world by his swing balls, especially when he had dismissed Sachin Tendulkar for the first time in domestic cricket.

Currently, on New Zealand tour with Team India, Bhuvneshwar Kumar is all set to upset the Kiwi batsmen.

Celebrating his birthday on the tour, the cricket fraternity has wished the bowler in their unique styles.

India and New Zealand will now play a three-match Twenty20 International series from February 6.

Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni, Krunal Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Siddarth Kaul, Khaleel Ahmed, Shubman Gill, Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya, Mohammad Siraj.

New Zealand: Kane Williamson(c), Doug Bracewell, Colin de Grandhomme, Lockie Ferguson, Scott Kuggeleijn, Colin Munro, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, Blair Tickner, James Neesham.

