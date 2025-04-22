A video of Royal Challengers Bengaluru star Virat Kohli interacting with Punjab Kings owner Preity Zinta is all over social media, wherein the two can be seen sharing a sweet moment together. Check it out.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) defeated Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Sunday by 7 wickets in Mullanpur. In the match, RCB star Virat Kohli showcased a stellar performance and smashed a half-century. Kohli is not only known for his cricketing skills but also his good social skills, as he likes to interact with other team players after the match. One such video of Kohli is doing the rounds on social media wherein he is seen interacting with Punjab Kings (PBKS) players and their owner, Preity Zinta. In the viral clip, he is not only greeting the Kalk Ho Na Ho actress but also showing a few pictures on his phone, and the two are smiling joyfully while looking at them.

See the viral clip:

Beautiful Video of The GOAT Virat Kohli as he meets Preity Zinta & players pic.twitter.com/ok4XSkOjaI — Virat Kohli Fan Club (@Trend_VKohli) April 21, 2025

Soon after the video went viral on social media, fans were quick enough to express their views on it, and guess what the RCB player is actually showing to the Bollywood diva on his phone. One netizen wrote, ''The way she is smiling, he might be showing a picture of his kids.'' ''One of the best moments of the day when Virat meets Preity and she also congratulating for his mind blowing performance and defeating her team comfortably,'' wrote another.

For the unversed, Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma have kept their children's lives away from the limelight and have never posted any pictures of them on social media. Like this match, Virat is often seen interacting with his family and kids post the match on the ground.

Meanwhile, Royal Challengers Bengaluru are all set to face Rajasthan Royals (RR) at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in the Match No. 42 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. The match will be played in Bengaluru on Thursday, April 24.