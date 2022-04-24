Swara Bhasker reacts to Irfan Pathan's 'Constitution of India' reply to Amit Mishra

Swara Bhasker, Irfan Pathan, Amit Mishra

The cryptic posts between Irfan Pathan and Amit Mishra, just got more interesting after Bollywood actress Swara Bhasker reacted to the former's post, who shared a picture of the Constitution of India.

The two cricketers had indulged on Twitter talking about India's potential to become the greatest country on earth. Pathan tweeted, "My country, my beautiful country, has the potential to be the greatest country on earth. BUT………"

My country, my beautiful country, has the potential to be the greatest country on earth.BUT……… — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) April 21, 2022

Not directly replying to Pathan, but Amit Mishra took to his Twitter account and in a similar format wrote the things he needed after the but. He wrote, "My country, my beautiful country, has the potential to be the greatest country on earth…..only if some people realise that our constitution is the first book to be followed".

My country, my beautiful country, has the potential to be the greatest country on earth…..only if some people realise that our constitution is the first book to be followed. — Amit Mishra (@MishiAmit) April 22, 2022

Soon after Irfan shared a picture of the Constitution of India and wrote, "Always followed this and I urge each citizen of our beautiful country to follow this. Please read and re-read…".

Always followed this and I urge each citizen of our beautiful country to follow this. Please read and re-read… pic.twitter.com/Vjhf6k3UaK — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) April 23, 2022

Now, the war of words between the cricketers saw Bollywood actor Swara Bhasker reacting to Pathan's Twitter post by retweeting it with yellow hearts and joining hands emoji.

Earlier, the reply from Mishra has surely caused a lot of uproar on the micro-blogging site with fans taking sides and giving their own opinion.