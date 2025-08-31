'Swaad aa gya...': IPL stars back Nitish Rana after fiery on-field clash with Digvesh Rathi in DPL 2025

After the match, Rana clarified that Rathi started the confrontation and stated he won't remain quiet if provoked, highlighting his aggressive competitive spirit. Both players were fined heavily for their roles in the altercation, with Rathi fined 80 percent and Rana 50 percent of their match fees.

The intense clash between Nitish Rana and Digvesh Rathi in the Delhi Premier League continues to capture attention. The two faced off in a DPL match featuring the West Delhi Lions against the South Delhi Superstarz, where Rana delivered a match-winning century. The altercation began when Rathi intentionally interrupted his bowling run-up, which provoked Rana. In retaliation, Rana responded with aggressive strokeplay and ridiculed Rathi’s signature notebook celebration, escalating the situation. Soon, heated exchanges ensued, prompting intervention from the umpire and teammates.

The drama fueled Rana's performance, as he scored an unbeaten 134 off 55 balls, leading the West Delhi Lions to victory. However, the aftermath resulted in Rathi being fined 80 percent and Rana 50 percent of their match fees.

After the match, Rana took to Instagram to share several photos — including one from the game — which quickly garnered reactions from his fellow players.

Indian pacer Harshit Rana chimed in with a witty comment: "Yeh hui na baat." Pacer Navdeep Saini added his own humorous remark: "Swaad aa gya raat." His former KKR teammate Suyash Sharma expressed admiration: "That's why I always call you Badshah." England’s white-ball specialist Phil Salt also joined the conversation, leaving a lighthearted message: "Rana Ji."

Comment section of Nitish Rana's post shows that everyone hates Digvesh Rathi pic.twitter.com/XwKfSfMcTO — Comedyculture.in (@ComedycultureIn) August 31, 2025

Rana spoke candidly about his intense confrontation on the field during the DPL, emphasizing that although the rival may have instigated him, he opted to respond with his bat. The left-handed player acknowledged that he won't remain quiet when provoked, further noting that mutual respect for the game is crucial for all players.

“It’s not about who’s right or wrong, he came to win the match for his team, and I came to win for mine. But respecting the game of cricket is my responsibility, and it's his as well. He was the one who started it, I won’t say how or what happened, because that would be unfair. But yes, if someone pokes me or gets in my face, I’m not someone who will just sit quietly. Because this is how I’ve always played my cricket. If someone pokes me, and they think they’ll get me out by provoking me, then I can also hit back with sixes. What happened yesterday was an example of that,” said Nitish during a media interaction.

