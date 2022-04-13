Who is Suyash Prabhudessai? RCB's new talent who played handy knock of 34 against CSK

Not the result Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) would have expected, especially after the side had won three back-to-back games. However, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) were hungry for a win and they got what they wanted as they defeated the Faf du Plessis-led side by 23 runs.

Despite that, the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022, which is known to unearth new talent, saw the same happen for RCB. In the clash between CKS and RCB, the latter side introduced new young lad Suyash Prabhudessai, who had replaced Harshal Patel in the playing XI.

And surely, he made the best use of the opportunity he received to shine. While fielding he was in the point region when Moeen played a cut shot into the gap between the short third man and point region.

The 24-year-old was seen diving in the air to stop a boundary and even effected a run-out at the batting crease. Apart from that, Prabhudessai was seen jumping toward every ball that came his way and that surely caught the eyes of the commentators.

Talking about batting, he came in to bat at No 6 and had a big responsibility on his shoulders with a daunting target his side had to achieve, especially after they lost the top order quickly.

He managed to play an excellent knock of 34 off just 18 deliveries at a strike rate of 188.89. He managed to keep his side in the hunt with a crucial partnership with Shahbaz Ahmed for the fifth wicket. His innings consisted of five fours and a six.

So who is Suyash Prabhudessai?

The right-hander plays for Goa in the domestic tournaments and was handed his maiden IPL cap against CSK. The batting all-rounder had earned his maiden IPL contract in 2021 with RCB for his base price of INR 20 Lakh but did not get a game.

He was again picked up in IPL 2022 mega auction by the same franchise for INR 30 Lakh after Delhi Capitals (DC) showed interest in him.

He had made his List A debut for Goa against Bengal in Chennai in the 2017 Vijay Hazare Trophy. His first-class debut for Goa was in the Ranji Trophy fixture against Haryana in 2018. He had an impressive performance in the Vijay Hazare. He later made his T20 debut for Goa in the 2018–19 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy against Sikkim.