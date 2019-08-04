Headlines

'Feel bad seeing Kavya like that on TV...': Superstar Rajinikanth urges SRH to bring in good players for IPL

Cricket

Sussex vs Gloucestershire Dream11 Prediction: Best picks for SUS vs GLO today in Vitality T20 Blast 2019

SUS vs GLO Dream11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of today's match, Sussex vs Gloucestershire Dream11 Team Player List, SUS Dream11 Team Player List, GLO Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips, Sussex vs Gloucestershire Head to Head.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 04, 2019, 05:33 PM IST

Dream11 Prediction - Sussex vs Gloucestershire 

SUS vs GLO Vitality T20 Blast 2019  Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for Sussex vs Gloucestershire match today, August 4.

 

Sussex vs Gloucestershire Dream11

Wicketkeeper:  Alex Carey 

Batsmen: Laurie Evans, Phillip Salt, Michael Klinger, Miles Hammond

Allrounders: Ryan Higgins, Benny Howell

Bowlers: Danny Briggs, Tymal Mills, Rashid Khan, Andrew Tye

 

SUS vs GLO My Dream11 Team 

Alex Carey (VC, WK), Laurie Evans, Phillip Salt (C), Michael Klinger, Miles Hammond, Ryan Higgins, Benny Howell, Danny Briggs, Tymal Mills, Rashid Khan, Andrew Tye

 

SUS vs GLO Probable Playing 11

Team Sussex (Playing XI): Luke Wright (c), Chris Jordan, Laurie Evans, Danny Briggs, Tymal Mills, David Wiese, Alex Carey (wk), Philip Salt, Rashid Khan, Jofra Archer, Reece Topley

Team Gloucestershire (Playing XI): Benny Howell, James Bracey(wk), Tom Smith, David Payne, Jack Taylor, Michael Klinger (c), Ian Cockbain, Miles Hammond, Graeme van Buuren, Andrew Tye, Ryan Higgins

 

Check Dream11 Prediction /  SUS Dream11 Team / Sussex Dream11 Team / GLO Dream11 Team / Gloucestershire Dream11 Team / Dream11 Guru Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more.

