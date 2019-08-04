Sussex vs Gloucestershire Dream11 Prediction: Best picks for SUS vs GLO today in Vitality T20 Blast 2019

Cricket
SUS vs GLO Dream11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of today's match, Sussex vs Gloucestershire Dream11 Team Player List, SUS Dream11 Team Player List, GLO Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips, Sussex vs Gloucestershire Head to Head.
SUS vs GLO Vitality T20 Blast 2019 Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for Sussex vs Gloucestershire match today, August 4.
Wicketkeeper: Alex Carey
Batsmen: Laurie Evans, Phillip Salt, Michael Klinger, Miles Hammond
Allrounders: Ryan Higgins, Benny Howell
Bowlers: Danny Briggs, Tymal Mills, Rashid Khan, Andrew Tye
Alex Carey (VC, WK), Laurie Evans, Phillip Salt (C), Michael Klinger, Miles Hammond, Ryan Higgins, Benny Howell, Danny Briggs, Tymal Mills, Rashid Khan, Andrew Tye
Team Sussex (Playing XI): Luke Wright (c), Chris Jordan, Laurie Evans, Danny Briggs, Tymal Mills, David Wiese, Alex Carey (wk), Philip Salt, Rashid Khan, Jofra Archer, Reece Topley
Team Gloucestershire (Playing XI): Benny Howell, James Bracey(wk), Tom Smith, David Payne, Jack Taylor, Michael Klinger (c), Ian Cockbain, Miles Hammond, Graeme van Buuren, Andrew Tye, Ryan Higgins
