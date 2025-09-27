Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Suryakumar Yadav vs Salman Ali Agha: Know who is better T20I player ahead of Asia Cup 2025 Final

Ahead of the Asia Cup 2025 Final match in Dubai, take a look at T20I stats to know who is a better captain and batter between Suryakumar Yadav and Salman Ali Agha.

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Sep 27, 2025, 07:02 PM IST

In out special series of comparing the current players of India and Pakistan in the T20Is, it would be incomplete if we don't compare the skippers of both sides. Yes, this time it is Suryakumar Yadav vs Salman Ali Agha. Both young generation captains have achieved so much in short span of their careers as they have reached the finals of the ongoing Asia Cup, which has never happened before in the 41 years of history of the continental tournament. So, let us compare the stats of both these players ahead of the big game on Sunday.

Suryakumar Yadav vs Salman Ali Agha

Suryakumar Yadav, fondly known as SKY, has played 89 T20Is matches so far and scored 2,669 runs at an average of 37.59 and 164.65 strike rate. These figures include four centuries and 21 half-centuries including his best score of 117.

On the other hand, the Pakistani skipper has played 31 T20Is so far and scored 553 runs at an average of 24.04 and 110.15 strike rate. He has no centuries to his name but has smashed four half-centuries so far. 

As a captain, Suryakumar Yadav and Salman Ali Agha have played 22 and 20 T20Is, respectively. SKY has scored 558 runs, whereas Salman has 434 runs to his name.

IND vs PAK: Squads for Asia Cup 2025

India - Suryakumar Yadav (C), Shubman Gill (VC), Sanju Samson (WK), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Shivam Dube, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, and Arshdeep Singh.

 

Pakistan - Salman Ali Agha (C), Mohammad Haris (WK), Sahibzada Farhan, Fakhar Zaman, Saim Ayub, Hussain Talat, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, and Abrar Ahmed.

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
