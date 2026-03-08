Suryakumar Yadav vs Mitchell Santner: Who has better captaincy record ahead of ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 final?

Ahead of the much-awaited T20 World Cup 2026 Final between India and New Zealand, let us compare the captains of both sides statistically. Take a look.

Nearly 1.5 billion cricket fans are awaiting to see Suryakumar Yadav beat Mitchell Santner-led New Zealand in the ICC T20I World Cup 2026 Final tonight. Team India, the defending champions, are looking to win the title for a record third time, whereas the Blackcaps are all set to 'break billion hearts' by defeating the home side in front of a one-sided crowd at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Captains of both sides, Suryakumar Yadav of India and Mitchell Santner of New Zealand, have had a magnificent journey in the tournament so far and will leave no stone unturned in finishing the task tonight.

Ahead of the high-voltage IND vs NZ T20 World Cup Final match, let us take a brief look at the captaincy stats of both skippers in the T20I format.

Overall Captaincy Record

Suryakumar Yadav, who became a full-time skipper in 2024, has captained India in 43 T20Is, and the Men in Blue have won 31 times. Under SKY's captaincy, India's winning percentage is 74.41 with just seven losses, 2 tied, and 3 No Result games.

On the other hand, Mitchell Santner captained New Zealand in 2020 before becoming the full-time skipper in the white-ball formats in 2024. Santner has led the Kiwis in 47 matches and won on 26 occasions. Under his captaincy, the Blackcaps have a winning percentage of 55.31 with 16 losses and 5 No Result games.

Key statistical comparison

India have been wonderful in chases under SKY's leadership, while Santner's side have been traditionally in defending totals with disciplined bowling.

On one hand, Suryakumar has one of the highest strike rates in T20I cricket, providing momentum with quick scoring. On the other hand, Santner provides an all-round value, both with the bat and with the ball.

Conclusion

On paper, Suryakumar Yadav has an edge over Mitchell Santner because of his high winning percentage, aggressive and strong batting influence in the top order. Santner, on the other hand, has guided the Blackcaps with calm tactical decisions and intelligent bowling strategies.