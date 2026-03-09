FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Suryakumar Yadav to retire after T20 World Cup win? Indian skipper clears the air and reveals his next mission

Suryakumar Yadav joined the elite list of Indian players who led Team India in clinching the T20 World Cup, and soon after this victory, fans started wondering whether he would also opt to retire from the format like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma did after the previous edition.

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Mar 09, 2026, 08:38 PM IST

Suryakumar Yadav to retire after T20 World Cup win? Indian skipper clears the air and reveals his next mission
Suryakumar Yadav became the third Indian captain to lift T20 World Cup
Under Suryakumar Yadav's captaincy, Team India won another T20 World Cup on Sunday after the Men in Blue defeated New Zealand by 96 runs. Soon after SKY lifted the silverware, there was an ocean of congratulatory messages and wishes to the whole of Team India on social media. However, a section of Indian cricket fans were also concerned about whether SKY would opt to retire like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma did after winning the previous edition.

 

Will Suryakumar Yadav retire after T20 World Cup again?

 

While speaking on Star Sports, SKY revealed his future plans after winning the T20 World Cup and said, ''Whatever ICC events come next, we will play the same brand of cricket. After 2024, we changed our style, and now, the T20I side can’t feel relaxed. In 2028, we have the biggest event, which is the Olympics. Cricket will be played for the first time. Olympic gold will definitely be our top priority, and then, in the same year, we have the T20 World Cup again. We have done it two times in a row, so why not make it three in a row?”

 

SKY also talked about joining the elite list of Indian players like Kapil Dev, MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma and Harmanpreet Kaur, under whom India have won ICC trophies and added, ''It’s an elite company. It’s a very special feeling. It will take some time to sink in. It’s been just one day. When I go to Bombay, meet everyone, meet my friends, maybe it will be more special. God is great, and I have been very fortunate, but there was tremendous hard work behind it. Many people sacrificed a lot for it and supported me a lot. It was important for me to stay disciplined. At the end of the very happy.''

 

 

 

