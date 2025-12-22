Suryakumar Yadav to play two Vijay Hazare Trophy matches for Mumbai ahead of T20I World Cup, these teams are...

Devoleena Bhattacharjee attacks YouTuber Dhruv Rathee for calling Dhurandhar 'propaganda': 'Bangladesh ke Hindu ke liye...'
CRICKET
Ahead of the T20I series against New Zealand and the ICC T20I World Cup 2026, Suryakumar Yadav is all set to be seen in action in domestic circuit. Know more about it here.
Suryakumar Yadav, Team India's T20I skipper, is all set to be seen in action ahead of the ICC T20I World Cup 2026 and series against New Zealand. SKY, along with Shivam Dube, have informed the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) of their availability for two games in the upcoming Vijay Hazare Trophy (VHT). Suryakumar will play for Mumbai and will be seen playing against Himachal Pradesh on January 6 and against Punjab on January 8. However, Mumbai's campaign in VHT will begin on December 24 in Jaipur, with their opening league match against Sikkim.
''Surya and Dube have informed us that they will be playing two Vijay Hazare Trophy games on January 6th and 8th. Their names will be added in the Mumbai squad. As far as Rohit Sharma is concerned, he will be playing two league games at the moment,'' IANS reporting, quoting and MCA official.
Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma and Shardul Thakur are expected to reach Jaipur on Monday for a practice session the next day. Mumbai will begin its VHT campaign on December 24 against Sikkim, and its next match will be against Uttarakhand on December 26. Both these matches will be played in Jaipur.
Shardul Thakur (C)
Akash Anand (WK)
Hardik Tamore (WK)
Suryakumar Yadav (2 matches)
Shivam Dube (2 matches)
Rohit Sharma (2 matches)
Ishan Mulchandani
Musheer Khan
Angkrish Raghuvanshi
Sarfaraz Khan
Siddhesh Lad
Chinmay Sutar
Shams Mulani
Tanush Kotian
Tushar Deshpande
Onkar Tarmale
Sylvester DSouza
Sairaj Patil
Suryansh Shedge