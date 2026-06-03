FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Shilpa Shinde explains why it took 9 years to confess making false sexual harassment claims against Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai producer

Shilpa Shinde explains why it took 9 years to confess false harassment claims

Delhi Fire Incident: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta orders crackdown on illegal construction in the capital

Delhi Fire Incident: Rekha Gupta orders crackdown on illegal buildings

Prakash Raj openly supports Cockroach Janta Party, will take this big step for movement, despite film's commitment: 'Trying to show my solidarity'

Prakash Raj openly supports Cockroach Janta Party, will take this big step

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Who is Gauri Spratt? Aamir Khan’s would-be wife, Bengaluru entrepreneur with freedom fighter roots, met superstar because of THIS person

Who is Gauri Spratt? Aamir Khan’s would-be wife, has freedom fighter roots

Aamir Khan to marry GF Gauri Spratt? Know all about superstar's net worth, education, family, previous marriages

Aamir Khan to marry GF Gauri Spratt? Know all about superstar's net worth

Amid System’s success, from Sridevi–Jaya Prada to Sonakshi Sinha–Jyotika: Female duos that left masses mesmerised

From Sridevi–Jaya Prada to Sonakshi Sinha–Jyotika: Best female duos

HomeCricket

CRICKET

Suryakumar Yadav to lose T20I captaincy and place in Team India? Check his possible replacements

Is Suryakumar Yadav being benched for good as some reports suggest that he is likely to lose the T20I captaincy along with his place in the team.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Jun 03, 2026, 11:49 PM IST

Suryakumar Yadav to lose T20I captaincy and place in Team India? Check his possible replacements
Under Suryakumar Yadav captaincy, Team India won the 2026 ICC T20I World Cup. (Pic Credits: Instagram/surya_14kumar)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Suryakumar Yadav is making headlines for reasons he would rather avoid. As per online reports, the Team India skipper in T20I is set to lose his captaincy and place in the team. Yes, you read it right! The BCCI selectors are likely to sack SKY as India's T20I captain before the finalisation of squads for the upcoming Ireland and England tour in the coming months.

While the BCCI selectors and board members are happy with India's performance in the T20I format, as they won the Asia Cup in 2025 and the ICC T20I World Cup earlier this year, the top management isn't happy with SKY's performance as a batter.

Notably, Suryakumar Yadav has been struggling with his form in the shortest format for quite some time now. He failed to churn out big in the ICC T20I World Cup, and the same was the case in the recently concluded Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026.

Will SKY lose captaincy and his place in Team India?

Talking about SKY, a BCCI source told PTI, ''Surya is set to be removed from captaincy. The selectors wanted to wait till the end of the IPL to see whether he can get back to form. Since he looked completely out of form and not just out of runs... a tough call needs to be taken. The selectors would be dropping him from the long list and had given an indication that Surya is now out of their scheme of things. Shreyas Iyer and Tilak Varma are contenders to become the next T20 captain.''

Who will replace Suryakumar Yadav in Team India squad?

As per the BCCI source, Shreyas Iyer and Tilak Varma are likely to replace SKY as the new captain in the shortest format. ''Tilak has been made captain for A series in Sri Lanka to check out his captaincy credentials,'' the BCCI source added.

Meanwhile, Iyer has been in top-class form as a captain and as a batter in franchise cricket. Under his captaincy, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) lifted the IPL trophy two years back. Not only this, he has led the Punjab Kings (PBKS) to new heights in his leadership.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Shilpa Shinde explains why it took 9 years to confess making false sexual harassment claims against Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai producer
Shilpa Shinde explains why it took 9 years to confess false harassment claims
Delhi Fire Incident: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta orders crackdown on illegal construction in the capital
Delhi Fire Incident: Rekha Gupta orders crackdown on illegal buildings
Prakash Raj openly supports Cockroach Janta Party, will take this big step for movement, despite film's commitment: 'Trying to show my solidarity'
Prakash Raj openly supports Cockroach Janta Party, will take this big step
Suryakumar Yadav to lose T20I captaincy and place in Team India? Check his possible replacements
Suryakumar Yadav to lose T20I captaincy and place in Team India?
Suriya is proud of his pondatti, Jyotika earns biggest compliment for System, superstar husband says 'whole world sees what I've always known'
Suriya is proud of his pondatti, Jyotika earns biggest compliment for System
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Who is Gauri Spratt? Aamir Khan’s would-be wife, Bengaluru entrepreneur with freedom fighter roots, met superstar because of THIS person
Who is Gauri Spratt? Aamir Khan’s would-be wife, has freedom fighter roots
Aamir Khan to marry GF Gauri Spratt? Know all about superstar's net worth, education, family, previous marriages
Aamir Khan to marry GF Gauri Spratt? Know all about superstar's net worth
Amid System’s success, from Sridevi–Jaya Prada to Sonakshi Sinha–Jyotika: Female duos that left masses mesmerised
From Sridevi–Jaya Prada to Sonakshi Sinha–Jyotika: Best female duos
OTT Releases This Week: Dhurandhar 2, Maa Behen, Patriot, Euphoria Season 3, movies, web series to premiere on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Dhurandhar 2, Maa Behen, Patriot, Euphoria Season 3
Sidhu Moosewala Death Anniversary: From So High, 295 to Same Beef, remembering his timeless legacy, music journey and unforgettable impact
Sidhu Moosewala Death Anniversary: From So High, 295 to Same Beef, remembering
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement