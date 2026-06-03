Suryakumar Yadav to lose T20I captaincy and place in Team India? Check his possible replacements

Is Suryakumar Yadav being benched for good as some reports suggest that he is likely to lose the T20I captaincy along with his place in the team.

Suryakumar Yadav is making headlines for reasons he would rather avoid. As per online reports, the Team India skipper in T20I is set to lose his captaincy and place in the team. Yes, you read it right! The BCCI selectors are likely to sack SKY as India's T20I captain before the finalisation of squads for the upcoming Ireland and England tour in the coming months.

While the BCCI selectors and board members are happy with India's performance in the T20I format, as they won the Asia Cup in 2025 and the ICC T20I World Cup earlier this year, the top management isn't happy with SKY's performance as a batter.

Notably, Suryakumar Yadav has been struggling with his form in the shortest format for quite some time now. He failed to churn out big in the ICC T20I World Cup, and the same was the case in the recently concluded Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026.

Will SKY lose captaincy and his place in Team India?

Talking about SKY, a BCCI source told PTI, ''Surya is set to be removed from captaincy. The selectors wanted to wait till the end of the IPL to see whether he can get back to form. Since he looked completely out of form and not just out of runs... a tough call needs to be taken. The selectors would be dropping him from the long list and had given an indication that Surya is now out of their scheme of things. Shreyas Iyer and Tilak Varma are contenders to become the next T20 captain.''

Who will replace Suryakumar Yadav in Team India squad?

As per the BCCI source, Shreyas Iyer and Tilak Varma are likely to replace SKY as the new captain in the shortest format. ''Tilak has been made captain for A series in Sri Lanka to check out his captaincy credentials,'' the BCCI source added.

Meanwhile, Iyer has been in top-class form as a captain and as a batter in franchise cricket. Under his captaincy, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) lifted the IPL trophy two years back. Not only this, he has led the Punjab Kings (PBKS) to new heights in his leadership.