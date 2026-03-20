Suryakumar Yadav to lead India on Ireland tour, first assignment after T20 World Cup win

Suryakumar Yadav and Team India are set for a short tour of Ireland in June, marking their first assignment after the T20 World Cup triumph. The series will serve as a key opportunity to test bench strength and build momentum ahead of a packed international calendar.

Team India is gearing up for a brief T20I tour of Ireland as part of a busy mid-year schedule. The two-match series is anticipated to take place between their home games against Afghanistan and an away white-ball series in England. According to a report from Cricbuzz, the matches are set for June 26 and 28, marking India’s first appearance in the format since claiming their third T20 World Cup title. Under the leadership of Suryakumar Yadav, the team aims to maintain that momentum, while this short trip also provides an opportunity to refine their combinations ahead of a hectic period in the shortest format.

The BCCI has already announced a one-off Test and a three-match ODI series against Afghanistan following the IPL, with that series concluding on June 20. The T20I squad will then travel to Ireland before heading to England for a white-ball tour. India is scheduled to play five T20Is and three ODIs there, starting on July 1 in Chester-le-Street, which means the squad is likely to arrive a few days early to get ready for the series.

Before the T20I series kicks off, Ireland needs to appoint a new captain after Paul Stirling resigned from the position. The seasoned opener decided to step down from leadership in the shortest format, concluding his time as T20I skipper. Nevertheless, Stirling will continue to captain the team in ODIs, ensuring some level of continuity in the longer white-ball format.

Ireland faced a tough campaign at the 2026 T20 World Cup, finishing fourth in Group B with three points, achieving one win, one no-result, and two losses against India and Sri Lanka.

Even after stepping down, Stirling will remain a key figure in Ireland's T20I setup as the team transitions into a new leadership era ahead of the next global cycle.

"It has been a tremendous honour to lead Ireland in this format and something I have been incredibly proud to do. Captaining your country is a privilege that carries great responsibility, and I'm very grateful for the trust and support I have received during my time in the role, “I would like to thank my teammates, the coaching staff, and everyone involved with Cricket Ireland for their continued backing, as well as the fans who have supported us throughout,” Stirling said in a statement released by Cricket Ireland.

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