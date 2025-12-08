Suryakumar Yadav spills the beans on Hardik Pandya and Shubman Gill's health ahead of 1st T20I

Pawan Singh files complaint after threats from Lawrence Bishnoi to not share stage with Salman Khan in Bigg Boss 19 Finale
Crafting Stories Across Boundaries: An Interview with Yang Zimik
Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi slams PM Modi in Parliament: 'We're debating Vande Mataram because...'
IndiGo pilot eases passengers on Coimbatore bound flight, makes emotional appeal, ‘I want to go home too,’ netizens say...
Bobby Deol pens emotional tribute to 'pyaare papa' Dharmendra on his birth anniversary: 'He-Man ho aap sab ke lekin...'
UPSC CSE 2024: Topper Shakti Dubey secures home cadre, AIR 2 Harshita Goyal gets...; check full list here
Know secret of looking 25 at 40: Fitness coach shares her everyday foods, diet habits, wellness tips
Kareena Kapoor shares sweet photo dump on Sharmila Tagore’s birthday, pens heartfelt note ‘always trying to follow…’
Not US, EU, Germany, UK or Japan, THIS country has biggest trade surplus of...
Veteran Bengali actor Kalyan Chatterjee dies at 81, played this character in Vidya Balan's Kahaani
CRICKET
Ahead of the first T20I match in Cuttack, Team India's skipper Suryakumar Yadav has opened up about the fitness of Hardik Pandya and Shubman Gill, who have been out of action for weeks due to injury.
Shubman Gill, Team India's T20I skipper, has confirmed that Hardik Pandya and Shubman Gill are fit for the match against South Africa in Cuttack on Tuesday, December 9. The 5-match T20I series is set to commence with a match in Cuttack's Barabati Stadium. Gill, who has been out of action after the Kolkata Test last month due to neck spasms, is set to make his comeback in the upcoming series. On the other hand, Hardik was out of action after suffering a quadriceps injury during the Asia Cup 2025 in September. However, he returned to the cricketing field while playing for Baroda in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT).
In the pre-match press conference, SKY said, ''Right now, both of them look healthy and fit. They are in the team.''
''What you saw in the Asia Cup also, when he [Hardik] was bowling with the new ball, he opened up a lot of options, combinations for us with respect to the playing XI. That's what he brings to the table. His experience, the way he has done well in all big games, all ICC events, and ACC events. I think that experience will count a lot and his presence will definitely give a good balance to the side,'' he added.
Suryakumar Yadav (C)
Shubman Gill (VC)
Jitesh Sharma (WK)
Sanju Samson (WK)
Abhishek Sharma
Tilak Varma
Hardik Pandya
Shivam Dube
Axar Patel
Jasprit Bumrah
Varun Chakaravarthy
Arshdeep Singh
Kuldeep Yadav
Harshit Rana
Washington Sundar
(With ANI inputs)