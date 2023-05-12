Suryakumar Yadav slams maiden IPL century against Gujarat Titans, Virat Kohli's reaction goes viral

Image Source: Twitter @IPL

Suryakumar Yadav delivered a stunning performance, scoring his first-ever IPL century with an unbeaten 103 runs, leading Mumbai Indians to a total of 218 for 5 against Gujarat Titans. This marks their fourth consecutive score of over 200. Yadav's 49-ball knock was a sight to behold, with 11 fours and six sixes.

While Rashid Khan's 4/30 caused some damage, Rohit Sharma (29), Ishan Kishan (31), and Vishnu Vinod (30) all contributed to MI's score after being put in to bat. Despite not being able to convert his start, India and MI skipper Rohit Sharma showed signs of returning to his usual form, hitting some exquisite shots during his 61-run opening stand with Ishan Kishan (31) in the powerplay, setting the stage for a massive total.

After his impressive performance in Mumbai, Virat Kohli, the star batter of Team India, had a remarkable reaction. He took to his official Instagram account to acknowledge Suryakumar's century.

“Tula maanla bhau,” adding a salute emoji, Virat wrote.

Suryakumar was an unstoppable force on the cricket field, living up to his nickname of 'Mr 360' as he dominated the bowlers with ease. Although he started off slow, with only 22 runs off 17 balls in the first 11 overs, he soon picked up the pace and began smashing sixes left and right.

In the 12th and 13th overs, Suryakumar hit a six each against Alzarri Joseph and Mohammed Shami, respectively. But it was after the 17th over that he truly unleashed his full potential, scoring 50 runs in just 15 deliveries.

With a barrage of shots, Suryakumar hit Mohit Sharma for 20 runs in the 18th over alone, including three fours and a six. And with a final six off the last ball of the innings, he secured his first century of the IPL career.

Not only did Suryakumar dominate the scoreboard, but he also put on an impressive partnership with Cameron Green, adding another 54 runs for the sixth wicket in just 18 balls.

