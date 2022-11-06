Search icon
Watch: Suryakumar Yadav shows why he is called new ‘Mr 360’ with innovative overhead scoop

Scoring at his usual strike rate, the new 'Mr 360' Suryakumar Yadav hit an innovative shot that initially deceived everyone for being a fluke.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 06, 2022, 03:21 PM IST

Photo: Twitter

World’s number one T20I batsman Suryakumar Yadav continued his sublime form against Zimbabwe at the T20 World Cup in Melbourne on Sunday. Scoring at his usual strike rate, the new 'Mr 360' Suryakumar Yadav hit an innovative shot that initially deceived everyone for being a fluke. However, replays showed something different. The commentators were quick to notice that the shot was intentional by SKY. 

Suryakumar Yadav played another special knock, scoring 61 runs from just 25 balls with 4 sixes and 6 fours. He powered India to 186/5 runs in 20 overs as opener KL Rahul also scored a fifty. Suryakumar Yadav also became the first Indian to score over 1000 runs in a calendar year in T20I history. The top-order batsman recently achieved the number one rank in ICC's T20I best batsmen list. 

Follow all live match updates here: LIVE | IND vs ZIM T20 World Cup 2022 match score and updates

