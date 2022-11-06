IND vs ZIM: Suryakumar Yadav shines as India defeat Zimbabwe by 71 runs, will face England in semi-final

Suryakumar Yadav

Suryakumar Yadav and KL Rahul both hit half-centuries as India defeated Zimbabwe by 71 runs on Sunday. India pacers rocked the Chevrons with early wickets while defending a big total, finally folding for 115.

The result puts the Men in Blue at the top of Group 2, putting them in a semi-final match against England.

While wickets fell on the other side, Suryakumar Yadav stood up and launched an incredible onslaught in the final overs.

Surya's 25-ball 61* took him past 1000 T20I runs in the calendar year and, more significantly, ensured that India had a substantial total on board.

In total, he struck four sixes, two over fine leg with his characteristic scoop and two through the line, over the bowlers' heads. Surya never appeared agitated or out of place at any stage.

Back-to-back half-centuries for KL Rahul, who will be buoyed by the results after failing in the first three games. A 35-ball 51 against a faltering India is a commendable effort that will calm the critics.

The India pacers have done well throughout the competition, and they dominated once again in the lively MCG surface. Arshdeep Singh, Mohammad Shami, and Bhuvneshwar Kumar all found swing and rhythm against Zimbabwe and are expected to do so again in the remaining games.

If India is to defeat one of the most clinical teams in the world, they will need these three to shine against England in the tournament's semi-final.

