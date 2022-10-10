Suryakumar Yadav scores 52 in 35 deliveries in warm-up match against Western Australia, India sets a target of 153

Suryakumar Yadav

Rohit Sharma-led Team India have begun their preparation for the upcoming T20 World Cup as they squared off against Western Australia in a practice-game at WACA.

Suryakumar Yadav continued his fine run with the bat to score a fantastic 52 and help India post a competitive 158 for 6 against Western Australia in the practice match ahead of the T20 World Cup 2022 at WACA on Monday. Captain Rohit Sharma and wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant, who opened the innings, failed with the bat after India won the toss and opted to bat first against Western Australia.

Innings Break!#TeamIndia post a total of 158/6



Suryakumar Yadav 52 off 35 (3x4, 3x6)

Hardik Pandya 29 off 20 pic.twitter.com/ghN3R0coqr — BCCI (@BCCI) October 10, 2022

All-rounder Hardik Pandya (29) and Deepak Hooda (22) also chipped in with the bat while star batter Virat Kohli was rested in the practice match. India traveled to Australia with only a 14-member squad as they are yet to announce a replacement for Jasprit Bumrah, who was ruled out of the T20 World Cup due to a back injury.

India will play two exhibition games against Western Australia before facing Australia and New Zealand. The Indian team will take on Pakistan in their T20 World Cup 2022 opener against Pakistan on October 23 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Coming to the match, as we write, Western Australia has lost 4 wickets for 29 runs. Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Arshdeep Singh have taken 2 wickets eash so far.