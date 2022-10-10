Search icon
Suryakumar Yadav scores 52 in 35 deliveries in warm-up match against Western Australia, India sets a target of 153

Suryakumar Yadav hit 52 runs as Team India posted 158/6 in 20 overs against Western Australia in their first practice game at the WACA, Perth.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 10, 2022, 02:27 PM IST

Rohit Sharma-led Team India have begun their preparation for the upcoming T20 World Cup as they squared off against Western Australia in a practice-game at WACA. 

Suryakumar Yadav continued his fine run with the bat to score a fantastic 52 and help India post a competitive 158 for 6 against Western Australia in the practice match ahead of the T20 World Cup 2022 at WACA on Monday. Captain Rohit Sharma and wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant, who opened the innings, failed with the bat after India won the toss and opted to bat first against Western Australia.

All-rounder Hardik Pandya (29) and Deepak Hooda (22) also chipped in with the bat while star batter Virat Kohli was rested in the practice match. India traveled to Australia with only a 14-member squad as they are yet to announce a replacement for Jasprit Bumrah, who was ruled out of the T20 World Cup due to a back injury.

India will play two exhibition games against Western Australia before facing Australia and New Zealand. The Indian team will take on Pakistan in their T20 World Cup 2022 opener against Pakistan on October 23 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Coming to the match, as we write, Western Australia has lost 4 wickets for 29 runs. Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Arshdeep Singh have taken 2 wickets eash so far.

