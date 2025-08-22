Suryakumar Yadav's wife Devisha Shetty's post for Dhanashree Verma after divorce podcast goes viral

Dhanashree Verma captured the attention of the internet when she finalised her divorce from cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal in March. She found herself in the spotlight again when the actor and choreographer discussed her divorce, revealing her perspective in a podcast with Humans Of Bombay.

Despite Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma ending their relationship, discussions about their divorce continue to circulate. Initially, Yuzvendra Chahal revealed some captivating insights about their split during a podcast; subsequently, Dhanashree shared her perspective on the matter. Both individuals have their supporters and detractors, but Dhanashree received unexpected backing from Devisha Shetty, the wife of India's T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav.

In an Instagram story, Devisha expressed her admiration for Dhanashree, commending her bravery for openly discussing her divorce on the podcast 'Humans of Bombay'. Devisha's post also sparked conversations on the social media platform, Reddit.

Devisha wrote in her caption: "So much respect and love for you".

During her podcast appearance, Dhanashree revealed that she was overwhelmed with emotion and couldn't hold back her tears when the court delivered the final ruling on their divorce, confirming their separation.

"I genuinely feel that the day it actually happened, it was very emotional for me and my family. I still remember when I was standing there and the verdict was about to be given, even though you are so mentally prepared that it is going to happen, it was still so emotional. I literally started howling and crying in front of everybody. I cannot even express what I was feeling at that point of time."

"He walked out first, that whole thing happened with the T-shirt and media, and I wasn't aware about it because I was still inside. I got out from the back gate because I was not liking that. It was just very sad, you don't want cameras all over your face. Humko kuch nahi bataana tha, I was wearing a normal t-shirt and jeans. I sat in the car, my best friend was there with me, and we were still trying to grasp our breath. It was that shaky moment, especially when you know people will blame you only," she added.

During the same interview, Dhanashree expressed that individuals need to cease exploiting her quietness. This statement came in response to Yuzvendra's assertion that they were pretending their marriage was real by the conclusion of the discussion.

“There is a reason why we say personal life. It has to be private. A coin has two sides. You cannot clap with a single hand. Just because I am not speaking, doesn’t give anybody the power to take advantage of that. Its not correct and I don’t think it should happen with anybody. Its done and dusted, please move on. I do have lots to talk about it, I have my side of the story to it, but do I want to dwell into that? No. Right now, I am working on fixing myself.”

