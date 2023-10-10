Watch: Suryakumar Yadav's reaction while snacking during Ind vs Aus World Cup match goes viral

Suryakumar Yadav was seen snacking when a cameraperson got a glimpse of him during the India vs Australia World Cup match on October 8.

Indian star batter Suryakumar Yadav is known for his impressive hits. He, however, was not a part of the playing XI in India's opening Cricket World Cup 2023 match against Australia. The 33-year-old was present during the match to support his team.

Even though Yadav was not playing in the match, that didn't prevent him from evading the eyes of the camera. He was seen snacking when a cameraperson got a glimpse of him. As the cameraman focussed on Surya, the Indian cricket team star's reaction left fans on social media in splits.

The middle-order batter suddenly decided to stop chewing his food and became absolutely still. His reaction has now gone viral on social media. Check out the viral video of Suryakumar Yadav here:

One user wrote, "When you're eating at a marriage function and the cameraman starts focusing on you." Another user said, "Suryakumar Yadav Be Like- Chain Se Khaane Bhi Nahin Dete."

