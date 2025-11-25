Suryakumar Yadav reveals teams India wants to face in ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Final

During the ICC T20 World Cup Schedule Announcement event, Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav revealed the name of the team whom he would like to face in the finals of the tournament.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday finally unveiled the schedule for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2026, scheduled to be held in India and Sri Lanka. The event was attended by ICC chief Jay Shah along with Rohit Sharma, Harmanpreet Kaur, and skipper Suryakumar Yadav. During the event, SKY was asked about teams he would like to face in the final of the upcoming T20 World Cup and the Indian skipper said the name of Australia. Yes, you read it right!

For those unversed, Australia defeated India in the 50-over ICC World Cup, which was held in India two years back, courtesy of Travis Head's thunderous innings. The match was played at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, and the same venue is scheduled for the upcoming T20 World Cup Final. However, the match can be shifted to Colombo if Pakistan makes its way to the finals.

Notably, the former skipper Rohit Sharma has been named the new brand ambassador for the ICC for the upcoming T20 World Cup. Interestingly, Rohit has been on both the title-winning squads for Team India, be it 2007 to 2024. He also became the first cricketer to be named the brand ambassador while being an active cricketer.



Meanwhile, India are in Group A along with Namibia, Netherlands, USA, and Pakistan. India will begin its campaign on February 7 against the USA, followed by a match with Namibia in New Delhi. The high-octane with Pakistan will be played on February 15 in Colombo.



The last league match for India will be against the Netherlands on February 18 in Ahmedabad.