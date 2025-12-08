Suryakumar Yadav reveals secret trick to win Toss in Cuttack in 1st T20I match against South Africa

Team India's luck in the Toss has not been good in recent times and have lost most of them. Will Suryakumar Yadav be able to win the Toss in Cuttack T20I on Tuesday?

Team India's T20I skipper Suryakumar Yadav is all set to lead the side on Tuesday, December 9, in the first game of the 5-match series. The match is scheduled to be played in Cuttack's Barabati Stadium. Apart from the game, the Indian side has been in the news for its Toss losses recently. The Men in Blue have been losing Toss in huge numbers in recent times, due to which the team had to play against the odds to win a game. In ODIs, India won their first Toss in over two years and went on to clinch the match comfortably.

When SKY was asked about his take on recent Toss losses, he revealed his secret plan for the upcoming Toss. He said that he would follow KL Rahul's path and toss the coin with his left hand.

Suryakumar has led Team India in 34 matches since November 2023. Out of these 34, he won Tosses in just 13 games while losing them on 21 occasions. His Toss win percentage is just 38.24 percent. It will be interesting to see whether he will be able to improve his Toss win percentage in the upcoming series against the Proteas.

Meanwhile, two star players are set to make a comeback with the T20I game in Cuttack. Hardik Pandya and Shubman Gill will be returning to action on Tuesday after recovering from injuries.

Pandya is just 140 runs away from completing 2,000 T20I runs and just two wickets short of breaching the 100-wicket mark in the format. If Pandya manages to take two more wickets, he will become only the second Indian bowler to do so