FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Pakistan Army chief Asim Munir threatens India again: 'Our response will be...'

IndiGo flight update: Civil Aviation Secretary says ‘90% baggage arrived, 100% refund...’

DNA TV Show: Why a road named after Donald Trump in India?

Suryakumar Yadav reveals secret trick to win Toss in Cuttack in 1st T20I match against South Africa

Goa nightclub fire update: Luthra brothers escape to Phuket, police intensify probe, check details

Bhopal Metro BIG update: CM Mohan Yadav says metro services to start from...; check details

IndiGo issues BIG statement amid mass cancellations: 'We're all set to connect all...'

Tata Group teams up with Intel to manufacture, assemble semiconductors in India for...

Top 10 Free Coin Appraisal Apps

'I was shocked...': Kazakh dancer recounts horrific incident, reveals how she survived Goa nightclub fire

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
IndiGo crisis update: Civil Aviation Secretary says, ‘90% baggage arrived, 100% refund...’

IndiGo crisis update: Civil Aviation Secretary says 90% baggage arrived

DNA TV Show: Why a road named after Donald Trump in India?

DNA TV Show: Why a road named after Donald Trump in India?

Bhopal Metro BIG update: CM Mohan Yadav says metro services to start from...; check details

Bhopal Metro BIG update: CM Mohan Yadav says metro services to start from...; ch

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Deepika Padukone turns heads in Magda Butrym dress with designer bag, accessories worth Rs…

Deepika Padukone turns heads in Magda Butrym dress with designer bag, accessorie

Meet Bigg Boss 19 winner Gaurav Khanna, did MBA before his TV career, Anupamaa star, also won this reality show in 2025

Meet Bigg Boss 19 winner Gaurav Khanna, Anupamaa star

Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale: From Munawar Faruqui to Gautam Gulati, Vindu Dara Singh, five popular winners of reality show, what are they doing now

Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale: From Munawar to Gautam Gulati, 5 popular winners

HomeCricket

CRICKET

Suryakumar Yadav reveals secret trick to win Toss in Cuttack in 1st T20I match against South Africa

Team India's luck in the Toss has not been good in recent times and have lost most of them. Will Suryakumar Yadav be able to win the Toss in Cuttack T20I on Tuesday?

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Dec 08, 2025, 11:44 PM IST

Suryakumar Yadav reveals secret trick to win Toss in Cuttack in 1st T20I match against South Africa
India and South Africa will lock horns on Tuesday in 1st T20I game in Cuttack
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Team India's T20I skipper Suryakumar Yadav is all set to lead the side on Tuesday, December 9, in the first game of the 5-match series. The match is scheduled to be played in Cuttack's Barabati Stadium. Apart from the game, the Indian side has been in the news for its Toss losses recently. The Men in Blue have been losing Toss in huge numbers in recent times, due to which the team had to play against the odds to win a game. In ODIs, India won their first Toss in over two years and went on to clinch the match comfortably.

When SKY was asked about his take on recent Toss losses, he revealed his secret plan for the upcoming Toss. He said that he would follow KL Rahul's path and toss the coin with his left hand.

Suryakumar has led Team India in 34 matches since November 2023. Out of these 34, he won Tosses in just 13 games while losing them on 21 occasions. His Toss win percentage is just 38.24 percent. It will be interesting to see whether he will be able to improve his Toss win percentage in the upcoming series against the Proteas.

Meanwhile, two star players are set to make a comeback with the T20I game in Cuttack. Hardik Pandya and Shubman Gill will be returning to action on Tuesday after recovering from injuries.

Pandya is just 140 runs away from completing 2,000 T20I runs and just two wickets short of breaching the 100-wicket mark in the format. If Pandya manages to take two more wickets, he will become only the second Indian bowler to do so

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Pakistan Army chief Asim Munir threatens India again: 'Our response will be...'
Pak Army chief Asim Munir threatens India again: 'Our response will...'
IndiGo flight update: Civil Aviation Secretary says ‘90% baggage arrived, 100% refund...’
IndiGo flight update: Civil Aviation Secretary says ‘90% baggage arrived, 100% r
DNA TV Show: Why a road named after Donald Trump in India?
DNA TV Show: Why a road named after Donald Trump in India?
Suryakumar Yadav reveals secret trick to win Toss in Cuttack in 1st T20I match against South Africa
Suryakumar Yadav reveals secret trick to win Toss in Cuttack in 1st T20I match a
Goa nightclub fire update: Luthra brothers escape to Phuket, police intensify probe, check details
Goa nightclub fire update: Luthra brothers escape to Phuket, police intensify pr
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Deepika Padukone turns heads in Magda Butrym dress with designer bag, accessories worth Rs…
Deepika Padukone turns heads in Magda Butrym dress with designer bag, accessorie
Meet Bigg Boss 19 winner Gaurav Khanna, did MBA before his TV career, Anupamaa star, also won this reality show in 2025
Meet Bigg Boss 19 winner Gaurav Khanna, Anupamaa star
Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale: From Munawar Faruqui to Gautam Gulati, Vindu Dara Singh, five popular winners of reality show, what are they doing now
Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale: From Munawar to Gautam Gulati, 5 popular winners
Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale: Know your Top 5 finalists, Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Farrhana Bhatt, Tanya Mittal, Pranit More
Bigg Boss 19 Finale: Meet finalists, Gaurav, Amaal, Pranit, Farrhana, Tanya
Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Most runs for India in ODIs in 2025
Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Most runs for India in ODIs in 2025
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement