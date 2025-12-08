Suryakumar Yadav reveals real reason behind choosing Shubman Gill over Sanju Samson as opener

Ahead of the 5-match T20I series with South Africa, the Indian skipper talked about team's decision to pick Shubman Gill as opener with Abhishek Sharma over Sanju Samson.

Suryakumar Yadav, Team India's T20I skipper, has finally opened up on the team's decision to choose Shubman Gill as an opener ahead of Sanju Samson. SKY also highlighted that flexibility remains a key requirement for the squad, specifically among wicketkeeper batters, Samson and Jitesh Sharma.

Speaking on the decision, Suryakumar said, ''In terms of Sanju, yes, when he came into the circuit, he batted higher up the order. Now the thing is, other than the openers, I feel everyone has be to be very flexible. He did really well before he played, when he opened the innings, but Shubman had played before him in the Sri Lanka series. He was ready to bat at any number, which actually is good to see any player being very flexible, batting from 3 to 6 anywhere. So, this is one thing which I have told all the batters.''

''Other than openers, everyone has to be very flexible. So, both (Sanju and Jitesh) are in the scheme of things. It is always good to have flexible players like both of them being part of that squad. One can open, one can bat lower down the order. Both can do all the loads. So, it is an asset to our team and also a good headache to have,'' SKY added.

Sanju Samson vs Shubman Gill

Samson has played 51 T20Is and scored 995 runs at an average of 25.11. While opening, Samson has amassed 522 runs in 17 matches at an average of 39.48 and slammed three centuries and one half-century.

On the other hand, Gill has played 33 T20Is and has opened in all the games. He has scored 837 runs at an average of 29.89, including one century and three half-centuries.