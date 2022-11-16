Suryakumar Yadav retains number 1 spot in T20I batsman rankings, Team India also retain top place

Source: Suryakumar Yadav (Twitter)

Even after the semifinal exit at the T20 World Cup 2022, Team India continue to reign supreme at the top of ICC rankings in T20I format, whereas Surykumar Yadav has also retained his place at the top of T20I rankings for batsmen.

SKY had overtaken Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan during the World Cup and continues to hold on to the numero uno spot.

The 32-year-old smashed three fifties during the World Cup's Super 12 stage and finished the tournament with 239 runs, having an average of 59.75, and an explosive strike rate of 189.68.

Surya was also the third-highest run-scorer in the spectacle, but could only score 14 runs against England in the semifinal which saw his latest rating points drop to 859.

He nonetheless managed to top the latest set of rankings released on Wednesday. With 61 matches played, Team India continue to sit pretty atop the team rankings, with 268 ranking points, as they narrowly pipped second-placed England. Pakistan are third, while South Africa and New Zealand are fourth and fifth respectively.

Other batters who made progress in the top 10 are Babar Azam and Rilee Rossouw.

The Pakistan skipper scored a match-winning fifty in the semifinal against New Zealand, gaining one spot to climb up to No 3.

South Africa's Rossouw also jumped up to seventh after New Zealand's Glenn Phillips dropped to the eighth spot. Rossouw had scored a magnificent century against Bangladesh in the T20 World Cup.

Other batters in the top five other than Suryakumar and Babar are Mohammad Rizwan, Devon Conway and Aiden Markram.

Both Rizwan and Markram have managed to hold on to their second and fifth positions respectively, whereas Conway dropped down to fourth after losing his third spot to Babar.