CRICKET

Suryakumar Yadav recalls meeting MS Dhoni before T20 World Cup, opens up on getting key advice

After lifting the T20 World Cup trophy, Suryakumar Yadav revealed that he met MS Dhoni before the tournament, who gave him a special advice.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Mar 10, 2026, 07:29 PM IST

Suryakumar Yadav recalls meeting MS Dhoni before T20 World Cup, opens up on getting key advice
India won the 2026 T20 World Cup under Suryakumar Yadav's captaincy
Suryakumar Yadav, who etched his name in history books by becoming only the third Indian captain to lift a T20 World Cup, recently recalled meeting with former captain MS Dhoni before the tournament, who gave him some special advice. Under SKY's captaincy, India not only successfully defended the T20 World Cup title but also became the first team ever to win the trophy at home and in back-to-back editions and also a record three times.

 

When SKY met Dhoni before T20 World Cup 2026

 

Speaking to the media, the Indian skipper recalled his meeting with MS Dhoni and said, ''His reaction was amazing. I met him before the tournament. He had advised me on how to play in ICC tournaments. He had told me that we have a fantastic team and we just need to play courageously. Victory would be ours.''

 

Suryakumar Yadav sets next goal

 

After clinching the T20 World Cup, Suryakumar Yadav has already set his next target, which is winning a Gold medal at the Los Angeles Olympics in 2028. ''That is our next goal, to win Olympic Gold for India in 2028. The T20 World Cup will be held the same year, so we will make all efforts to make a T20 hat-trick. It feels great to have won the World Cup. India was hosting an ICC tournament, and if you win in India, it is delightful,'' he said.

 

Meanwhile, Suryakumar Yadav has had a mixed T20 World Cup 2026 as he scored just one half-century, which came against the USA in the group stage. In the 20-team tournament, SKY emerged as the 10th highest runs-scorer with 242 runs in 9 matches, which he scored at an average of 30.25.

